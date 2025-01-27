GTA 6 Has Not Been Delayed Officially, but a Lot Depends on Take Two’s Next Earnings Call

GTA 6 release delay rumors are getting a little louder with Rockstar Games being totally silent on the development phase of the much-hyped game. GTA 6 fans have failed to predict the release date for trailer 2 or any kind of major release announcement till now, and now the focus has shifted to 30th of January 2025 which is the rumored date for GTA 6 trailer 2 release. All these assumptions are based on fan theories created on the basis of some subtle hints dropped by Rockstar Games through their new content updates for GTA Online and Red Dead redemption.

GTA 6 Release Date Confirmation and Take Two Interactive’s February 6th, 2025, Earnings Call

The new rumors take into account Take Two Interactive’s February 2025 Financial Earnings call and the company’s practice of revealing the official release dates of their major upcoming games before the call. Historical data shows that the release date for GTA 5, RDR2, Max Payne 3 and GTA 4 were announced towards the end of January or the first of week of February of their respective release years. Despite all this information, fans have some doubts with respect to the fall 2025 release of GTA 6, as Rockstar Games has broken a lot of past trends in the last year with respect to GTA 6. GTA 6 Countdown has posted on ‘X’ that “Take-Two’s next earnings call is crucial to find out whether GTA 6 will launch this year or get delayed to 2026. If Rockstar confirms an actual release date rather than just ‘Fall 2025’, the game is unlikely to be delayed, as they typically announce a release date only when they’re 100% certain about it, 8-9 months before launch.”

So, the user believes that Rockstar will definitely come out with a release date for GTA 6 by the end of January or early February of 2025, if the release of the game is on track. If Rockstar again mentions release date for GTA 6 as the fall of 2025, then a release delay is expected to happen. Also, Rockstar Games is known to confirm release dates only when they are confident, typically 8-9 months before launch, and if GTA 6 is really going to release in the fall of 2025, then the company will announce the exact release date before or immediately after Take Two Interactive’s financial earnings call.

Rockstar Games and their History of Release Delays

Rockstar Games has a unique history of delaying their titles even after announcing their official release dates. Most of their projects have gone through at least one major release delay. GTA 5 and RDR2 suffered the same fate, and GTA 4 was delayed just four months before its original release date. Though some fans believe that GTA 6 has already been delayed once, and any kind of further delay in its release is not possible. GTA 6 was supposed to release in the spring of 2025, but last year its release was announced to be delayed to the fall of 2025 for Xbox Series X/S and PS5 consoles. Rockstar mostly delays its games because it wants to make sure that the game meets the high-quality standards set by the company for its new releases. GTA 6 is being positioned by Rockstar Games as the most immersive solution ever created, and the company would make all efforts to meet the expectations created by them for the game. This could or could not create a release delay situation, and this all depends on what development phase the game is actually in, currently.

GTA 6 Release Delay and the Pressure from Investors

A big AAA game like GTA 6 involves huge investment from investors, and any kind of delay in the release of the game could create some problems in managing investor relations. Take Two boss, Strauss Zelnick has confirmed many times in the last year that GTA 6 will release in the fall of 2025, but they have not come out with any final release date for the game. Recent market reactions to gaming companies like Electronic Arts (EA) reveal that investors are not in the favor of delaying any big project for too long. This factor could also put some pressure on Rockstar Games to release GTA 6 on time and it could be a reason why the game won’t be delayed beyond the fall of 2025. Also, Take Two Interactive has shown projected revenue figures for the financial year 2025 to their investors and shareholders in their last financial earnings call, and this figure takes GTA 6 release into account. Any kind of GTA 6 release delay would definitely force the company to create an alternate financial strategy, and they would undoubtedly be answerable to the investors and shareholders also in this context. Taking all these factors into account, one can assume that GTA 6 would definitely release in the fall of 2025, but without any official confirmation any doubt pertaining to a delay in release will always exist.

