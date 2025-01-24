15 Best Google Doodle Games You Can Play in 2025- Paris Games 2024 and More

I personally, love to play Google Doodle Games, as they are easy to play and obviously absolutely free. The best part is you don’t have to go through any download hassles, while playing Google Doodle Games, and most of the games are a quick recipe to kill boredom. One of my top favorites is The Google Doodle Pacman Game, which is also a popular retro game. Most of you would know that Pacman was developed by Midway Games West Inc., in the year 1979, and was also the first game to use AI enabled gameplay. The AI technique used in Pacman was a very simple one, ‘a state machine’. In the game each of the four monsters was either chasing the player or running away from the player. For every state the monsters took a semi-random route at every junction. While chasing each of the monsters had a different chance of chasing the player or choosing a random direction, and while running away the monsters either ran away from the player or chose a random direction. Google Doodle Games successfully brought the magic of Pacman online on their platform and now the game can be easily played on your Android device or PC with a stable internet connection in place.

Google Doodle Games- Birth of An Innovative Gaming Platform

Google Doodle Games were conceptualized even before the tech giant ‘Google’ came into existence. Google founders Larry Page and Sergey played with the logo of the company to inform people informed people about their presence at the Burning Man Festival in the Nevada Desert, and to accomplish the task they creatively placed a stick figure behind the second “O” in the word Google. This paved way for the very creative Google Doodles which were initially created to celebrate popular holidays. Gradually, the creativity moved on to the celebration of wide arrays of Birthdays and anniversaries of famous people and personalities all across the world, and this is where some of the interactive Doodles were launched as Google Doodle Games.

How to Play Google Doodle Games?

Go to Google Archives. Click Here

Select the Language- For India we have to select English (United States).

Search for the Doodle for Google Game you want to play by typing your preferred search in the Search bar.

Type ‘Basketball games’ if you want search results related to games, as the Doodle search without adding games to the search will give you all the doodles related to basketball.

Click on the game you want to play. Sometimes you have to wait for the game to start as an animation or video to educate you about the Doodle will play at the start.

Use your mouse or cursor to follow the instructions given to play the game.

If you wish to play the game later then bookmark the game in your browser.

Best Google Doodle Games You Can Play in 2025

Celebrating the Rise of the Half Moon (January)

This is an interactive Google Doodle that celebrates January’s Final Half Moon. You get an opportunity to play against the moon to test your knowledge of the Lunar Cycle. celestial card game where players must connect the phases of the lunar cycle to earn points and against the January Half Moon. If you’re skilled enough to beat the moon, you might just be rewarded.

Click Here to Play Rise of the Half Moon (January)

Rise of the Half Moon December

This is an interactive Google Doodle that celebrates December’s final Half Moon. It is a celestial card game where players must connect the phases of the lunar cycle to earn points and against the December Half Moon. If you’re skilled enough to beat the moon, you might just be rewarded.

Click Here to Play the Rise of the Half Moon December

Rise of the Half Moon November

This is an interactive Google Doodle that celebrates November’s final Half Moon. It is a celestial card game where players must connect the phases of the lunar cycle to earn points and against the November Half Moon. If you’re skilled enough to beat the moon, you might just be rewarded.

Click Here to Play the Rise of the Half Moon November

Halloween 2024

This interactive Google Doodle celebrates Halloween 2024 with the third edition of Magic Cat Academy. In earlier editions of Magic Cat Academy, Momo the Magic Cat defeated Ghouls in school and also survived a commotion in the ocean. In Halloween 2024, she’s embarking on an out of this world adventure, battling her arch nemesis, Marshmallow the ghost, across the layers of the atmosphere.

Click Here to Play Halloween 2024

Rise of the Half Moon October

This interactive Google Doodle celebrates October final Half Moon. It is a celestial card game where players must connect the phases of the lunar cycle to earn points and against the October Half Moon. If you’re skilled enough to beat the moon, you might just be rewarded.

Click Here to Play Rise of the Half Moon October

Celebrating Popcorn

This game has just one rule for winning ‘Don’t get Popped’. The game celebrates popcorn, and it allows the highest number of players to compete in a match at the same time ever.

Click Here to Play Google Doodle Popcorn, and be the Last One Popped

Paris Games- July Most Searched Playground

This interactive Doodle features the Most Searched Playground: Paris 2024, and celebrates the most searched topics related to the 2024 Summer Games. It is a search-and-find game, which features 20 of the most searched sports, French icons, and moments from the Games’ history. A few extra surprises are also hidden around this Playground. To play the game, you need to look around the Playground to spot the hidden items that are listed in the tiles. If you want a little help finding an item, click the tile for a hint. The most searched items include sports played in and out of the Games, French favorites, and even some Greek mythology that recalls the (very) early days of the Games.

Click Here to Play Paris Games 2024

Valentine’s Day 2024

This is an interactive Valentine’s Day Doodle, with a scientific twist. You need to Choose an avatar from the periodic table or take a quiz to get matched to the one that best fits your personality. Then it’s time to start swiping through profiles of various elements to make bonds! Each element is very different so be sure to read their profiles so you know when to swipe right.

Click Here to Play Valentine’s Day 2024

Celebrating Pani Puri

Pani Puri is a street food in India and other Asian countries and it is served in a crispy shell that is filled with spicy mixture of chilies, potato and flavored water which is both sweet and sour in taste. The food also known as Gol Gappa has a huge popularity in India and this motivated Google to create and release a Pani Puri google game in July 2023, where the players can have fun while helping a team of street vendors in fulfilling the Pani Puri orders. The game can be played in two forms: Relaxed and Timed. Celebrating Pani Puri is an interactive game Doodle, where the players have to help a street vendor team fill order for Pani Puri. You have to match the customer’s choice of flavor and quantity to keep them happy and score points.

Click Here to Play Celebrating Pani Puri

Google Doodle Basketball

Google Doodle Basketball was released in the year 2012 to celebrate the summer games. The game has huge popularity because of its simple gameplay. In the game the players need to take the role of a basketball player and score as many points as possible by shooting the ball into the hoop. The controls are easy and the game is surely addictive. As the level of the game increases it becomes difficult to score points, and various strategies have to be used to move up in the game.

Click Here to Play Google Doodle basketball.

Google Champion Island games

The Google Champion Island game is one of the most popular Google games. It has games in various categories like Table Tennis, Archery, Skateboarding, Synchronized Swimming, Google Doodle Climbing, Rugby and Marathon. The game celebrates the true spirit of sports and was featured Worldwide on the Google home page on its release. To play the Google Champion Island games the player has to click on the ‘Play’ button in the game and then the players can join Lucky as she explores the Doodle Champion Island. Doodle Champion Island is a world full of seven sport mini games, legendary opponents, dozens of daring side quests, and a few new and old friends. You have to defeat all the champions to collect the seven sacred scrolls and also complete extra hidden challenges in the game. The game comes with simple controls, as you have to use the W, A, S, D or the arrow keys on your keyboard to move the character in the desired direction. You can complete any action like starting a conversation with the characters or hitting a ball with the help of the spacebar key. To participate in the games, you have to join any of the four teams that come in different colors based on Google’s logo.

Click Here to Play Google Champion Island.

The Great Ghoul Duel

The Great Ghoul Duel is quite similar to the game Google doodle Halloween. The doodle was released in 2018 and it requires the players to join one of the two teams in the game to participate in the game. Once you hit the play button you will be required to collect as many wandering spirit flames as possible and return to your home base. When the time is over the team that has the maximum number of wandering spirit flames wins the game. Ghosts who collect the most spirits, get to unlock special powers like speed boosts. The interesting part is that when you collect the games, they give a tail to your ghost which can be easily stolen and taken back to their base by the opposing team.

Click Here to Play the Great Ghoul Duel.

Pacman 30th Anniversary

Pacman 30th Anniversary by Google Doodle marks the rediscovery of that cute, little pizza shaped creature, Pacman in the shape of a new game with a somewhat similar gameplay. If you throw a coin, an easter egg gets added to the 1980’s masterpiece and the game can be easily controlled with the help of arrow keys on your keypad or by clicking on the maze. Ms. Pacman also joins the party in Pacman 30th anniversary and the game can be played together with someone else.

Click Here to play Pacman 30th Anniversary.

Doodle Cricket

ICC Champions Trophy Cricket Tournament is a big event, and to celebrate the event Google introduced the game Doodle Cricket in the year 2017. Doodle cricket is a simulation game, where the players take the role of a batter and try to score as many runs as possible. The gameplay of Doodle Cricket is simple, as you have to just click the mouse to swing the bat and score points. The most important part while playing the game is to understand the timings of your swings. If you hit the ball at the wrong time, then you might lose the game.

Click Here to Play Doodle Cricket.

Google Doodle Halloween 2022

Google Doodle Halloween was released by Google in the year 2022, where players from across the world join a team of four to play the game. It is a multiplayer interactive sequel to the 2018 Google game, The Great Ghoul Duel. The game involves collecting maximum number of wandering spirit flames. The players need to explore one of the spooky maps available and they need to collect as many wandering flames as possible and return to their home base within 2 minutes. Once the time is up, the team with the most spirit flames wins the game.

Click Here to Play Google Doodle Halloween.

Google Doodle Games are interactive and fun to play. You can pick up any Google Doodle game of your choice and play it anywhere you want without downloading.

