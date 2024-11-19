Best Gaming Gadgets 2024 : It's time to Level Up!

With the end of 2024 looming close, gamers in India are frantically scouring the marketplace for the best equipment available to them. After all, in such a fast-changing world as that of gaming, the right equipment will go a long way in making or breaking your success. This all-inclusive guide will help you through the extensive market of gaming accessories that are presently making huge ground in the Indian market, fully arming you with all the devices that will enhance your gaming experience.

Best Gaming Headset: SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless

A frequency spectrum so wide, it runs from 10-40,000 Hz

Dual wireless technology: 2.4G and Bluetooth

Swappable battery system to allow for uninterrupted gaming sessions by eliminating the nuisance of dying batteries

ClearCast bidirectional microphone that cuts through the noise and always captures a perfect conversation

Price: ₹ 29,999



It is an expensive headset, but it provides excellent audio fidelity and comfort for extended gaming sessions.

Best Gaming Headset Microphone: Blue Yeti X

Four capsules condenser arrangement that ensures high clarity

Built-in Blue VO!CE software, which offers real-time modulation of your voice

An LED meter, which uses visual feedback to show vocal levels

Versatile pickup patterns can be used for a variety of recording applications.

Price: ₹23,995



The Blue Yeti X ensures that your voice comes out crystal clear in those crucial gaming moments.

Best Gaming Chair: Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Series

4D armrests with a CloudSwap replacement system

A magnetic attachment on a memory foam head cushion

Adjustable lumbar support

Premium Neo Hybrid Leatherette

Price: ₹70,999



The office chair is designed in a way to offer wonderful ergonomic support. Due to the varied body types of Indian gamers, the chair has been specifically designed.

Best Gaming Chair: Arozzi Arena Gaming Chair

Dimensions: 160cm x 82cm

Space surface featuring a full mousepad

Integrated cable management system

Height adjustment facility ensuring exemplary ergonomic comfort

Price: ₹39,999



This is an investment in the base components of your gaming rig.

Best Gaming Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight

A mere 63 grams of ultra-lightweight design

No equal in its accuracy with the HERO 25K sensor

Impressive battery life at 70 hours

PTFE feet that carry no additive for silky-smooth gliding

Price: ₹7,999



Indian professional esports gamers love this mouse.

Razer Huntsman V2 Analog Best Gaming Keyboard

Analog optical switches enabling variable input

Doubleshot PBT keycaps delivering superior durability

Multi-function digital dial with media keys

Plush leatherette wrist rest for enhanced user comfort

Price: ₹26,999



This keyboard offers a seamless typing and gaming experience.

Best Gaming Controller: Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2

Adjustable tension thumbsticks

A long-lasting, comprehensive rubberized grip

Rechargeable battery life that can go as long as 40 hours

Button mapping customization

Price: ₹15,990



This controller is the best gaming colleague for seamless and crisp gaming across every device.

Best Gaming Monitor: LG UltraGear 27GN950-B

Display resolution of 27 inches, 4K Nano IPS.

Refresh rate of 144Hz, with a response time of 1ms.

NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.

HDR600-certified for superior fidelity in color.

Price: ₹48,990



This monitor has a slim design that is special for Indian gamers who are gaming veterans.

Best Gaming Earbuds: Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro

Active noise cancellation

THX Certified audio for an immersive sound

A low-latency gaming mode to reduce audio lag during key gaming moments

IPX4 water resistance

Starting at: ₹8,000



Good earbuds for mobile gaming and daily use.

Best External Storage Device: WD_BLACK P50 Game Drive SSD

Up to 2TB

Reads at 2000MB

Shock-resistant pocket-sized

Works with PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Price: ₹12,499 (1TB)



The SSD promises fast loading time and more extra storage space for your game library.

Best VR Headset: Oculus Quest 2

A standalone VR system that operates independently of a PC

Compared to high definition, it features a 90Hz display

Touch controllers provide a seamless sensation

A vast library filled with VR games and experiences

Price: ₹34,999 (128GB model)



The Oculus Quest 2 infuses Indian homes with an unparalleled vigor for VR gaming.

Best Gaming Router: ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AX11000

Wi-Fi 6, tri-band, up to 11,000 Mbps

2.5G gaming port for prioritized traffic

VPN Fusion manages both VPN and non-VPN traffic at the same time

AiMesh support to ensure whole-home coverage

Price: ₹39,999



The router is the summit of the ultimate end for India's serious gaming users.

BEST RACING WHEEL: Logitech G923 TRUEFORCE

TRUEFORCE Feedback - The newest generation of haptic feedback is so deeply interlocked with game physics it provides realistic vibrational feedback.

Dual-Motor Force Feedback - Details in road textures, tire grip, and engine vibrates can be faithfully reproduced

Premium Design - Brushed metal pedals and hand-stitched leather wheel cover for durability and comfort

Integrated Console Controls - Xbox or PlayStation-specific buttons for navigation

With a 900° wheel rotation, it provides great control over the steering, and the vehicle is maneuvered very accurately.

Estimated price for India:₹40,000 - ₹45,000



Both gamers and simulation enthusiasts fall in love with Logitech G923 TRUEFORCE as one of the greatest experiences around control and precision.

