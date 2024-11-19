Best Gaming Gadgets 2024 : It's time to Level Up!

With the end of 2024 looming close, gamers in India are frantically scouring the marketplace for the best equipment available to them. After all, in such a fast-changing world as that of gaming, the right equipment will go a long way in making or breaking your success. This all-inclusive guide will help you through the extensive market of gaming accessories that are presently making huge ground in the Indian market, fully arming you with all the devices that will enhance your gaming experience.
Best Gaming Headset: SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless
A frequency spectrum so wide, it runs from 10-40,000 Hz
Dual wireless technology: 2.4G and Bluetooth
Swappable battery system to allow for uninterrupted gaming sessions by eliminating the nuisance of dying batteries
ClearCast bidirectional microphone that cuts through the noise and always captures a perfect conversation
Price: ₹ 29,999
It is an expensive headset, but it provides excellent audio fidelity and comfort for extended gaming sessions.
Best Gaming Headset Microphone: Blue Yeti X
Four capsules condenser arrangement that ensures high clarity
Built-in Blue VO!CE software, which offers real-time modulation of your voice
An LED meter, which uses visual feedback to show vocal levels
Versatile pickup patterns can be used for a variety of recording applications.
Price: ₹23,995
The Blue Yeti X ensures that your voice comes out crystal clear in those crucial gaming moments.
Best Gaming Chair: Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Series
4D armrests with a CloudSwap replacement system
A magnetic attachment on a memory foam head cushion
Adjustable lumbar support
Premium Neo Hybrid Leatherette
Price: ₹70,999
The office chair is designed in a way to offer wonderful ergonomic support. Due to the varied body types of Indian gamers, the chair has been specifically designed.
Best Gaming Chair: Arozzi Arena Gaming Chair
Dimensions: 160cm x 82cm
Space surface featuring a full mousepad
Integrated cable management system
Height adjustment facility ensuring exemplary ergonomic comfort
Price: ₹39,999
This is an investment in the base components of your gaming rig.
Best Gaming Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight
A mere 63 grams of ultra-lightweight design
No equal in its accuracy with the HERO 25K sensor
Impressive battery life at 70 hours
PTFE feet that carry no additive for silky-smooth gliding
Price: ₹7,999
Indian professional esports gamers love this mouse.
Razer Huntsman V2 Analog Best Gaming Keyboard
Analog optical switches enabling variable input
Doubleshot PBT keycaps delivering superior durability
Multi-function digital dial with media keys
Plush leatherette wrist rest for enhanced user comfort
Price: ₹26,999
This keyboard offers a seamless typing and gaming experience.
Best Gaming Controller: Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2
Adjustable tension thumbsticks
A long-lasting, comprehensive rubberized grip
Rechargeable battery life that can go as long as 40 hours
Button mapping customization
Price: ₹15,990
This controller is the best gaming colleague for seamless and crisp gaming across every device.
Best Gaming Monitor: LG UltraGear 27GN950-B
Display resolution of 27 inches, 4K Nano IPS.
Refresh rate of 144Hz, with a response time of 1ms.
NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.
HDR600-certified for superior fidelity in color.
Price: ₹
This monitor has a slim design that is special for Indian gamers who are gaming veterans.
Best Gaming Earbuds: Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro
Active noise cancellation
THX Certified audio for an immersive sound
A low-latency gaming mode to reduce audio lag during key gaming moments
IPX4 water resistance
Starting at: ₹8,000
Good earbuds for mobile gaming and daily use.
Best External Storage Device: WD_BLACK P50 Game Drive SSD
Up to 2TB
Reads at 2000MB
Shock-resistant pocket-sized
Works with PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.
Price: ₹12,499 (1TB)
The SSD promises fast loading time and more extra storage space for your game library.
Best VR Headset: Oculus Quest 2
A standalone VR system that operates independently of a PC
Compared to high definition, it features a 90Hz display
Touch controllers provide a seamless sensation
A vast library filled with VR games and experiences
Price: ₹34,999 (128GB model)
The Oculus Quest 2 infuses Indian homes with an unparalleled vigor for VR gaming.
Best Gaming Router: ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AX11000
Wi-Fi 6, tri-band, up to 11,000 Mbps
2.5G gaming port for prioritized traffic
VPN Fusion manages both VPN and non-VPN traffic at the same time
AiMesh support to ensure whole-home coverage
Price: ₹39,999
The router is the summit of the ultimate end for India's serious gaming users.
BEST RACING WHEEL: Logitech G923 TRUEFORCE
TRUEFORCE Feedback - The newest generation of haptic feedback is so deeply interlocked with game physics it provides realistic vibrational feedback.
Dual-Motor Force Feedback - Details in road textures, tire grip, and engine vibrates can be faithfully reproduced
Premium Design - Brushed metal pedals and hand-stitched leather wheel cover for durability and comfort
Integrated Console Controls - Xbox or PlayStation-specific buttons for navigation
With a 900° wheel rotation, it provides great control over the steering, and the vehicle is maneuvered very accurately.
Estimated price for India:₹40,000 - ₹45,000
Both gamers and simulation enthusiasts fall in love with Logitech G923 TRUEFORCE as one of the greatest experiences around control and precision.