Best PS5 Games Deals-GTA 5 and Assassin’s Creed Mirage at Half Price

PlayStation 5 games are known for their captivating storyline, excellent visual graphics and technical add on features like the haptic feedback mechanism. All these features work in coherence to provide an immemorable gaming experience to the players. PS5 and PS4 exclusive games like the God of War have their own charm, but PS5 also runs popular games like Grand Theft Auto 5 and Assassins Creed Series. Here are some of the best deals on PS5 games from the PlayStation Store, and the deals feature a collection of games across all genres and franchises.

PS5 and PS4 Games Deals on PlayStation Store

Get Assassin's Creed Mirage Deluxe Edition for Rs. 1,999 (50% off)

Platforms- PS4 and PS5

The game Assassin’s Creed Mirage lets you follow the story of Basim, a cunning street thief seeking answers and justice while navigating the streets of 9th Century, Baghdad. You need to become master assassin and change his fate forever. The game belongs to the popular Assassin’s Creed franchise and takes you on an action-adventure journey like never before.

Get Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle for Rs. 1356 (60% off)

Platforms- PS4

Imagine what happens when a young street hustler, Franklin, a retired bank robber Michael De Santa, and a terrifying psychopath Trevor find themselves entangled with the most frightening and deranged elements of the criminal underworld, the U.S. Government and the entertainment industry. To survive in such a dangerous situation the three protagonists of the GTA 5 story need to pull off a series of heists and the most interesting part is that they cannot trust anybody, not even each other. The game is set in the digital city of Los Santos, an analog for the real-life location of Los Angeles, California.

Get Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Digital Deluxe Edition for Rs. 4031 (28% off)

Platforms- PS5

Who doesn’t love the friendly neighborhood Spiderman and his exciting adventures. Get into a new adventure with Peter parker and Miles Moarles where they face the ultimate test of strength inside and outside the mask as they fight to save the city, each other and the ones they love. You get a chance to switch between Peter and Miles while exploring the expansive streets of New York City.

Get Call of Duty: Black Ops III - Zombies Chronicles Edition for Rs. 1319 (67% off)

Platforms- PS4

Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles Edition includes the full base game and the Zombies Chronicles content expansion.

Zombies Chronicles includes:

8 remastered classic Zombies Maps from the original saga

20 Vials of Liquid Divinium

2 All-New Whimsical GobbleGums

Zombies Pack-A-Punch Weapon Camo (includes 5 Colour Variants)

Get Monster Hunter Rise for Rs. 832 (75% off)

Platforms- PS4 and PS5

Monster Hunter Rise lets you become a hunter, explore brand new maps and use a variety of weapons to take down fearsome monsters as part of an all-new storyline. You will face Ferocious monsters with unique ecologies and also hunt down a plethora of monsters with distinct behaviors and deadly ferocity. You can fight these monsters with 14 different weapon types that offer unique gameplay styles.

Get Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak for Rs. 1648 (67% off)

Platforms- PS4 and PS5

The world of Monster Hunter Rise gets bigger and deeper with this massive expansion where brand-new monsters and locales await.

Get Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak for Rs. 1332 (60% off)

Platforms- PS4 and PS5

Arriving in Elgado Outpost, you discover that the abnormal events threatening this kingdom are caused by Malzeno, Lunagaron and Garangolm – terrifying monsters known locally as the Three Lords. In addition to these new enemies, you must also face old foes as series monsters not featured in Monster Hunter Rise make their return.

Get FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH for Rs. 3215 (33% off)

Platforms- PS5

After escaping from the dystopian city of Midgar, Cloud and his friends set out on a journey across the planet. New adventures await in a vibrant and vast world – sprint across grassy plains on a Chocobo and explore expansive environments.

The games given under Best PS5 Deals are available on PlayStation Store and the players can grab all the deals at the lowest possible price.

