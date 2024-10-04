How to Get G36 Bunny Mastermind Gun in Free Fire MAX-Fire Up Your Game

Free Fire MAX is a popular battle royale game, which is extremely well known for its innovative events that make the gameplay more competitive and interesting. Recently, a new event Bunny Royale has been launched for the Indian server, and the event promises to deliver prizes that will definitely help you set the battleground on fire. The prizes for the event include: G36- Bunny Mastermind, Gloo Wall-Bunny Mastermind and much more.

Free Fire MAX Bunny Royale Event- Release Date

Free Fire MAX Bunny Royale Event was released on October 3, 2024 and the event will remain on the server for the next 15 days. The event is a pure luck-based event and the players need to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds to win rewards in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Bunny Royale Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Now, go to the Bunny Royale Event.

You will need 15 diamonds for 1 spin and 150 diamonds for 11 spins.

The event has no repeated Grand Prize.

Free Fire MAX Bunny Royale Event Rewards

Grand Prize

G36- Bunny Mastermind

Gloo Wall- Bunny Mastermind

Backpack- Bunny Mastermind

Other Prizes

Impossible (Head)

Ray Stopper

Stylish Purple Pants

Programmer’s Favorite (Red)

Rogue (Top)

Parang- Catastrophe Slasher

Parachute- Beast in the Sky

Skyboard- Rapper Underworld

G-36- Bunny Mastermind Weapon Attributes

Attributes

Damage++

Accuracy+

Magazine-

Get More Free Gun Skins in the 'Free Gun Skin' Event in Free Fire MAX

Free Fire MAX is running a special event ‘Free Gun Skin’, from the 23rd of September 2024 to the 9th of October 2024. The event guarantees free gun skins AC80- Golden Roar, PARAFAL- Aurora, and MPS- Star Soul as a reward for completing certain missions on a daily basis in the event. Completing these missions will reward you with Shiny Stone tokens and these shiny stone tokens can be exchanged for these gun skins for free.

To access the Free Fire MAX Free Gun Event, you need to open Free Fire MAX on your device. Now, you need to click on the Events section at the bottom of the left-hand bar menu on the screen. Here you need to click on Free Gun- Daily Missions and then complete the missions listed on your screen to win these gun skins for free in the event.

