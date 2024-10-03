Free Fire MAX CS Ranked New Season 27 Rewards and Evo Vault Event 2024

Free Fire MAX CS Ranked Season 27 was launched on 1st of October 2024 for the Indian server. Free Fire MAX CS Ranked season requires the players to team up with friends or random partners to compete with another team. Free Fire MAX is a very popular game and CS Ranked Season 27 brings with it an excellent opportunity for the players to get engaged in a competition that brings with it the respect of the fellow players in the game. The rank-up rewards earned by the players can be used in the game to show their expertise on the game.

Free Fire MAX CS Ranked Season 27 Release Date

Free Fire Max CS Ranked Season 27 was launched on 1st October 2024, 2:30 pm (IST), and will be available for a period of 2 months for the Indian server. Ranks are reset with the launch of every new CS Season and also new rewards are made available to the players on completing certain missions which also help them to climb up the ladder in the season. CS Ranked Season 27 also comes with its own set of new missions, rewards and new challenges for the players.

Free Fire MAX CS Ranked Season 27 Rank Reset

The Rank Drop system at the end of CS Season 26 would be like this:

Heroic – Gold II

Diamond (I-IV) – Gold I

Platinum (I-IV) – Silver II

Gold (I-IV) – Silver I

Silver (I-III) – Bronze II

Bronze (I-III) – Bronze I

Free Fire MAX CS Ranked Season 27- Rewards

Every new CS Ranked season comes with exclusive rewards like gun skins and costumes. CS ranked Season 27 has been launched with rewards like a new PARAFAL Gun Skin and a new costume. The popular golden gun skin PARAFAL-S27- Exclusive- Jagged is also available for the new CS Season as a reward.

CS-Ranked S27 Heroic Male bundle: Jagged

PARAFAL S27 Exclusive: Jagged

Parang S27 Exclusive: Jagged

October 1st to 7th Loadouts for CS Ranked Season 27- Achieve Heroic Rank in CS Ranked to Get a Play Card for 3 Days

Here are the loadouts for the new CS Ranked Season 27 in Free Fire MAX and completing them will help you achieve the respective rewards

Booyah 7 Times (CS, BR, LW)- Get 5 Random Loadout Loot Crate

Booyah 10 Times (CS, BR, LW)- Get 5 Random Loadout Loot Crate

Booyah 15 Times (BR, CS, LW)- Get 10 Random Loadout Loot Crate

Achieve Diamond Rank in CS- Ranked 27– Get a Playcard (24h)

Achieve Heroic Rank in CS-Ranked 27- Get a Playcard (3d)

Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event October 2024- Get AN94- Evil Howler

Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event is an excellent way to earn some exclusive gun skins. The new Evo Vault Event for October 2024 has been launched on 1st October, 2024 and the event is available for the next 30 days on the Indian server. The players have an opportunity to try their luck in this Luck Royale Evo Vault Event and get some exclusive gun skins like the AN94- Evil Howler and The MPS- Platinum Divinity.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event August 2024?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Go to ‘Diamond Events’ icon on your home screen.

Click on Evo Vault and spin to get the rewards you want.

How to Make Spins in the Evo Vault Event 2024?

To earn rewards in the Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event, you need to make spins using Free Fire MAX diamonds. To make 1 spin you need 20 diamonds and to make 11 spins you need 200 diamonds. You will get a guaranteed prize of one Evo Gun in 50 spins or less. Also, if you win owned guns, you will get Evo Tokens as prize. The rewards associated with the new Evo Vault event for the month of October 2024 are exclusive and you can win Evo guns like AN94- Evil Howler and MPS- Platinum Divinity.

Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event October 2024- Rewards

AN94- Evil Howler

MPS- Platinum Divinity

MP40- Predatory Cobra

Woodpecker- Majestic Prowler

Evil Howler (AN94) Token Crate

Luck Royale Voucher

Platinum Divinity (MPS) Token Crate

Pocket Market

Bonfire

Secret Clue

Predatory Cobra (MP40) Token Crate

Gold Royale Voucher

Majestic Prowler (Woodpecker) Token Crate

Armor Crate

Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event Evo Gun- Attributes

AN94- Evil Howler

Attributes

Rate of Fire ++

Damage +

Accuracy –

MP40- Predatory Cobra

Attributes

Damage ++

Rate of Fire +

Reload Speed –

MPS- Platinum Divinity

Attributes

Damage ++

Rate of Fire +

Reload Speed –

Woodpecker- Majestic Prowler

Attributes

Damage ++

Rate of Fire +

Magazine –

