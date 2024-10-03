Free Fire MAX CS Ranked New Season 27 Rewards and Evo Vault Event 2024

Free Fire MAX CS Ranked Season 27 was launched on 1st of October 2024 for the Indian server. Free Fire MAX CS Ranked season requires the players to team up with friends or random partners to compete with another team. Free Fire MAX is a very popular game and CS Ranked Season 27 brings with it an excellent opportunity for the players to get engaged in a competition that brings with it the respect of the fellow players in the game. The rank-up rewards earned by the players can be used in the game to show their expertise on the game.
Free Fire MAX CS Ranked Season 27 Release Date
Free Fire Max CS Ranked Season 27 was launched on 1st October 2024, 2:30 pm (IST), and will be available for a period of 2 months for the Indian server. Ranks are reset with the launch of every new CS Season and also new rewards are made available to the players on completing certain missions which also help them to climb up the ladder in the season. CS Ranked Season 27 also comes with its own set of new missions, rewards and new challenges for the players.
Free Fire MAX CS Ranked Season 27 Rank Reset
The Rank Drop system at the end of CS Season 26 would be like this:
- Heroic – Gold II
- Diamond (I-IV) – Gold I
- Platinum (I-IV) – Silver II
- Gold (I-IV) – Silver I
- Silver (I-III) – Bronze II
- Bronze (I-III) – Bronze I
Free Fire MAX CS Ranked Season 27- Rewards
Every new CS Ranked season comes with exclusive rewards like gun skins and costumes. CS ranked Season 27 has been launched with rewards like a new PARAFAL Gun Skin and a new costume. The popular golden gun skin PARAFAL-S27- Exclusive- Jagged is also available for the new CS Season as a reward.
- CS-Ranked S27 Heroic Male bundle: Jagged
- PARAFAL S27 Exclusive: Jagged
- Parang S27 Exclusive: Jagged
October 1st to 7th Loadouts for CS Ranked Season 27- Achieve Heroic Rank in CS Ranked to Get a Play Card for 3 Days
Here are the loadouts for the new CS Ranked Season 27 in Free Fire MAX and completing them will help you achieve the respective rewards
- Booyah 7 Times (CS, BR, LW)- Get 5 Random Loadout Loot Crate
- Booyah 10 Times (CS, BR, LW)- Get 5 Random Loadout Loot Crate
- Booyah 15 Times (BR, CS, LW)- Get 10 Random Loadout Loot Crate
- Achieve Diamond Rank in CS- Ranked 27– Get a Playcard (24h)
- Achieve Heroic Rank in CS-Ranked 27- Get a Playcard (3d)
Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event October 2024- Get AN94- Evil Howler
Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event is an excellent way to earn some exclusive gun skins. The new Evo Vault Event for October 2024 has been launched on 1st October, 2024 and the event is available for the next 30 days on the Indian server. The players have an opportunity to try their luck in this Luck Royale Evo Vault Event and get some exclusive gun skins like the AN94- Evil Howler and The MPS- Platinum Divinity.
How to Access the Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event August 2024?
- Open Free Fire MAX on your device.
- Go to ‘Diamond Events’ icon on your home screen.
- Click on Evo Vault and spin to get the rewards you want.
How to Make Spins in the Evo Vault Event 2024?
To earn rewards in the Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event, you need to make spins using Free Fire MAX diamonds. To make 1 spin you need 20 diamonds and to make 11 spins you need 200 diamonds. You will get a guaranteed prize of one Evo Gun in 50 spins or less. Also, if you win owned guns, you will get Evo Tokens as prize. The rewards associated with the new Evo Vault event for the month of October 2024 are exclusive and you can win Evo guns like AN94- Evil Howler and MPS- Platinum Divinity.
Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event October 2024- Rewards
- AN94- Evil Howler
- MPS- Platinum Divinity
- MP40- Predatory Cobra
- Woodpecker- Majestic Prowler
- Evil Howler (AN94) Token Crate
- Luck Royale Voucher
- Platinum Divinity (MPS) Token Crate
- Pocket Market
- Bonfire
- Secret Clue
- Predatory Cobra (MP40) Token Crate
- Gold Royale Voucher
- Majestic Prowler (Woodpecker) Token Crate
- Armor Crate
Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event Evo Gun- Attributes
AN94- Evil Howler
- Rate of Fire ++
- Damage +
- Accuracy –
MP40- Predatory Cobra
Attributes
- Damage ++
- Rate of Fire +
- Reload Speed –
MPS- Platinum Divinity
Attributes
- Damage ++
- Rate of Fire +
- Reload Speed –
Woodpecker- Majestic Prowler
Attributes
- Damage ++
- Rate of Fire +
- Magazine –
