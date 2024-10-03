GTA 6 Fan Version of the Story is Awesome-Story Length Less than 50hrs

GTA 6 fans are just awesome, as they have used innovative ideas to actually create a whole new version of the story, trailer 2 and gameplay of the most highly anticipated upcoming game. Rockstar Games has been silent on the game and no official information on the game has been released since the launch of its first official trailer in December 2023. The fans are getting restless now and why not, as Rockstar has been tight-lipped over any news regarding the development of GTA 6. GTA 6 trailer 2, screenshots or some kind of official news about the game or its gameplay is much awaited, and this has actually forced the fans to weave whatever information they have into an interesting story altogether.

GTA 6 Fan Version of the Story

While surfing through some of the posts on GTA 6, on sub reddit, we discovered that the fans have actually created their own version of the GTA 6 story even before its official release on any of the announced platforms like the PS5 or Xbox X/S Consoles. The release of the game is planned for the fall of the year 2025 and with at least 1 year in hand before the release and no access to any kind of official information, the fans have started picking up certain crumbs of information on the web to weave a story of their own. So, let’s have a look at some of these fascinating GTA 6 stories from the web:

A user ‘The-King-of -Games’ has posted on sub-reddit that “What theories does everybody have regarding the story and plot of GTA 6? Of course, the game will have that Bonnie and Clyde aspect with Lucia and Jason, but as it has been pointed out Jason seems to be an undercover cop/agent who will be working and robbing with our main protag Lucia while the both will start having feelings for each other In their journey. Will Jason abandon his duty and join Lucia in being criminals? If so, will they make it out or will they have the same fate as their real-life counterparts?”

To which the user Minute-Better replied “I think that Lucia will be the wildcard character & a street criminal from Vice City & that Jason will be the level-headed one & a criminal from the countryside areas of the map. I can also see them having a similar dynamic to Arthur & Sadie from RDR 2. I personally don't think that Jason will be a cop. As that could limit gameplay. Maybe an ex-cop or ex-military man. Jason will most likely be a criminal & perhaps he is quite similar to Arthur Morgan. Where he is a criminal out of necessity & is also very loyal to Lucia believing that there is an endgame in mind. While Lucia gets a thrill out of committing crime. With her being somewhat similar to Sadie Adler perhaps. This making both protagonists interesting & fun to play. I can also see Rockstar taking some inspiration from the true story of Bonnie & Clyde with both the games story & protagonists. But it will most likely be very loose inspiration.”

So, the fan made theories around the story for GTA 6 reveal that Jason could be an undercover cop and the story might play in the past with the two trying to build up a career in the criminal world in order to earn money.

GTA 6 Story Length Leaked- Could be Less than 50-60 hours of Gameplay

A popular GTA 6 Leaker, @Legacy KillaHD has revealed on ‘X’ that GTA 6 story length won’t be as long as expected by the fans. This might sound disappointing to most of the GTA 6 fans, as they were expecting a lengthier story with enough gameplay time. The length of GTA 6 story is expected to be shorter than 50-60 hours, which was the length of the main storyline of Red Dead Redemption 2. Despite the short story length for GTA 6, leaks suggest that the game will offer a massive open world to explore with a number of side quests and missions.

The game is massive, full of a shit load of side content. Lot of countryside & towns. Main story is shorter than Red Dead 2, one central theme from a few sources is criminals figuring things out. Family struggles. Sounded like a more grounded story to me but... — Michael (@LegacyKillaHD) September 9, 2024

GTA 6 Story Leaks

According to @LegacyKillerHD on ‘X’, Lucia is the central character in GTA 6, and the game will involve corrupt cops, a chief, and every gameplay feature that you would expect from a GTA series game. The gameplay is also expected to have a lot of similarity with Red Dead Redemption 2, and GTA 6 Online is already in the making.

AFAIK Lucia is the central character of this story, as Michael is to 5. A lot of the intro was already leaked on Reddit & by a prominent community member that passed it off as speculation. Lucia/Jason have separate intro missions. There's corrupt cops/a chief, russians create… — Michael (@LegacyKillaHD) September 9, 2024

The game will have separate intro missions for Jason and Lucia and the missions will be insane. The story for GTA 6 will revolve around managing family life along with regular crime-based activities, and this hints at a more grounded storyline as compared to other GTA series games. So, the fans can expect a loyalty, betrayal and survival story angle, rather than the story about the rise of the protagonist in a chaotic criminal world. GTA 6 is being expected to deliver more side content in the form of mini games, heists and other open world activities, and this matches with the leaks around the presence of sports activities like basketball and fishing in the game. The fans are contemplating the game to have more activities with the side characters as the leaks reveal more side content than the main storyline. As Tom Henderson indicated, this could refer to paid DLCs in the game, where the players would be charged on the basis of number of hours played.

The fans have a mixed reaction to a shorter main story length of GTA 6. Some of them believe that the story length doesn’t meet their expectations, while some have the opinion that a shorter story does have the power to deliver the required gaming experience. The most interesting thing to watch out for is that the GTA 6 fans are pretty close to what has been leaked by the experts on the web with respect to GTA 6 story and gameplay.

