Free Fire MAX x Squid Game Collab India-Get 4.56 million Diamonds Free

Free Fire MAX is a popular battle royale game, which is well-known because of its regular updates and new events. Recently, Free Fire MAX x Naruto Shippuden collab Itachi teaser was launched by Free Fire MAX and the fans are waiting for the event to launch in August. Now, after this teaser, Free Fire MAX has launched a new Free Fire MAX x Squid Game collab, and the interesting part of the crossover is the DDAKJI Master Challenge. The players who will take part in the event, get an opportunity to grab 4.56 million Free Fire MAX diamonds for free. You just need to register for the DDAKJI Master Challenge in order to win your Free diamonds as the Grand Prize. The event will take place in Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai.

Free Fire MAX x Squid Game Collab- Release Date

The event will be available in Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai from July 19 to July 20, 2025.

Free Fire MAX x Squid Game Collab DDAKJI Master Challenge- Registration

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the Events section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here, go to the News section in the top-bar menu.

Here go to the DDAKJI Master Challenge.

Here, click on ‘Go’.

Now, fill up the ‘Registration’ form for the DDAKJI Master Challenge.

You will need to fill in details like your Free Fire MAX name, Free Fire MAX UID, and the city from where you would like to take part in the challenge.

The event takes place in four cities across India, Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai.



Free Fire MAX x Squid Game DDAKJI Master Challenge- Rules

Highest DDAKJI flip will be the winner of the challenge.

Time limit for the flip is 2 minutes.

If there are same number of flip counts, the person who flips first in India wins 4.56 million Free Fire MAX diamonds.

You can replay up to 10 times throughout the duration of the event.

Free Fire MAX x Squid Game crossover comes with DDAKJI Flip Challenge, where you get an opportunity to win a grand prize of 4.56 million Free Fire MAX diamonds for free. You just need to register yourself for the event in order to take part in the challenge and win the grand prize.

