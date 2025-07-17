GTA Online Weekly Update Launches for July 17 to 23, 2025-Get Double Money

GTA Online Weekly Update launches today for the week July 17 to 23, 2025. This week GTA Online Weekly Update brings you the opportunity to earn 2X GTA$ and RP on Mr. Faber Work missions and you can also complete five to finish the Weekly Challenge and score a GTA$100,000 bonus. You will also get 2X GTA$ and RP on Time Trials and G's Cache, plus 40% off select vehicles like the Hydra. Along with all this an update to the Rockstar Games Launcher earlier this week now hides identifiable Network Information in the overlay on PC by default.
Weekly Challenge for the New GTA Online Weekly Update
- Complete five Mr. Faber Work Missions to receive GTA$100,000
Get 2X GTA$ and RP
- Mr. Faber Work (4X for GTA+ Members)
- Time Trials
- G's Cache
- Stockpile (Returning)
Get Discounts (40% Off)
- Declasse Draugur (down from $1870, 000)
- Declasse Weaponized Tampa (down from $2,108,000 to 1,264,000)
- Gallivanter Baller ST-D (down from $1,715,000 to $1,029,000)
- Grotti Bestia GTS
- Mammoth Hydra (down from $3,999,000 to $2,399,000)
- Pegassi Zorrusso (down from $1,925,000 to $1,155,000)
- Vapid Dominator GTX (down from $725,000 to $435,000)
- Vapid Ellie (down from $565,000 to $339,000)
- Vulcar Nebula Turbo (down from $797,000 to $478,000)
- Western Annihilator (down from $1,825,000 to $1,095,000)
- Western Rogue (down from $
- Western Seabreeze (down from $
Gun Van Primary Discounts
- 30% Off: Tactical SMG
- 40% Off GTA+ Members: Railgun
FIB Priority Files
- The Brute Force File
Salvage Yard Robberies
- The McTony Robbery: Pegassi Ignus (Top Tier)
- The Podium Robbery: Bravado Buffalo EVX (Standard Tier)
- The Duggan Robbery: Albany Cavalcade XL (Low Tier)
Free Vehicles
- The Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle: Grotti Furia
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Pegassi Infernus Classic - Place Top 3 in the LS Car Meet Series for 3 days in a row
Test Rides
- Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Canis Bodhi, Ocelot Lynx, Pegassi Vacca, Vapid Retinue & Western Wolfsbane
- Luxury Autos: Annis Minimus &Grotti LSCM Cheetah Classic
- Test Track: Dewbauchee Exemplar, Invetero Coquette & Vapid Clique
- Premium Test Ride (HSW): Coil Cyclone II
Premium Race and Trials
- Premium Race: Across the Wilderness
- Time Trial: Coast to Coast
- HSW Time Trial: Pacific Bluffs to Mount Gordo
Also Read:
GTA 6 to Cost $80 but Set to Make 7.6 billion dollars in First Two Months, Say Analysts
Rockstar Games Bids Farewell to Social Club for a New GTA 6 Era- Rumors
EA FC 26 Official Reveal Trailer, Release, and Pre-order for Special Rewards
Free Fire MAX x Squid Game Collab India-Get 4.56 million Diamonds Free