GTA 6 to Cost $80 but Set to Make 7.6 billion dollars in First Two Months, Say Analysts

GTA 6 Price has been a debatable topic and most of the fans are expecting that Rockstar Games will set a high price of $100 or more for GTA 6. While some fans are okay with this kind of pricing, some come from a different school of thought which beileves in a lower pricing for AAA games like GTA 6. AAA games like GTA 6 are becoming costlier because of their technically challenging nature, which involves higher development costs, and this leaves the publishers with no other option, but to increase the price of the game. GTA 6 is also being predicted to set a new pricing trend for AAA games, and this is the reason why everyone in the gaming industry expects its price to be on the higher side. Since the release of trailer 2 and screenshots the hype for GTA 6 has become higher than ever, and the fans are now waiting for the release of trailer 3 for the game.

GTA 6 Price- What do the Analysts Say?

Now, some experts at Konvoy have tried to predict a reasonable price for GTA 6 based on factors like inflation that could affect the pricing of a game. According to them GTA 5 was priced at $59.9 at launch, and with adjustments to inflation, the game would today cost $80.96. So, if you compare the release of Grand Theft Auto 1 that happened in 1997, GTA 5 is still 9.7% cheaper than GTA 1 for its time. Rockstar Games managed to keep GTA 5 profitable and interesting with the help of its Online gaming platform, which is popularly known as GTA Online. So, GTA 5 earned its profitability through in-game purchases, microtransactions, and premium membership for GTA Online.

GTA 6 is also being rumored to launch with a GTA 6 Online platform, which will help Rockstar Games to keep the game engaging and profitable for many years to come. So, based on this assumption, the analysts have predicted the pricing for GTA 6 as $80. They have stated that Rockstar Games will charge $80 for the game, as they have no need to charge $100. Seasons and Battle Pass or the so called DLCs for the game would be charged on the basis of $10/month or $15/season (assuming the season is at least 2 or 3 months long). And the last but not the least would be the in-game currency for GTA 6 that could have $5 to $200 options on a sliding scale.

Predictions for GTA 6 by the Analysts

GTA 6 is undoubtedly going to be the largest and the most promising releases of all times. The game will break even on its $2 billion investment within less than 30 days of release and is expected to make 7.6 billion dollars within just two months of its release.

Here is a post on "X' by the user 'Grand Theft Auto 6 Alerts', which shows the analysis by Konvoy:

The base price of the game as expected by the experts would be $80, but premium versions will cost more. GTA 6 Online will be the next big UGC platform, which will include creator payouts for server hosts, creators and more. GTA 6 will have 200-person lobbies, and will involve higher risks and rewards dynamics where you can steal items from players more easily.

GTA 6 is set to generate revenues for Rockstar Games for years to come. This analysis by Konvoy shows how powerful GTA 6 would be once it releases for the supported platforms.

