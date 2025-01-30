Celebrate the Year of the Snake in GTA Online Weekly Update with 2X Rewards on New Stunt Races

A new GTA Online Weekly Update has been launched and the event will run from the 30th of January through February 5, 2025. The players get a chance to kick of the Year of the Snake with a Nitrous-infused bang across three brand-new Lunar New Year Stunt Races, complete with exploding fireworks, cascading lanterns, and a serious test of skill. This year Lunar New Year celebrations in GTA Online include special themed gifts, new Yuanbao Collectibles, Nightclub bonuses, and more.
GTA Online Weekly Update January 30th to February 5th, 2025
This week’s event is all about the streets and it offers 2X GTA$ and RP on Drag Races, 2X GTA$ on Auto Shop Client Jobs, and discounts on Auto Shop Properties. To add more sparkle to the Lunar New Year festivities, GTA Online new weekly update brings you, festive gifts and Double Rewards on the latest Lunar New Year Stunt Races, plus earn 3X LS Car Meet Reputation in select activities. You can complete two Drag Races for the weekly Challenge and earn bonus GTA$1,00,000, and help Vincent Effenburger in Dispatch Work to collect another GTA$100,000 and the Black Square Shades.
- Complete one Dispatch Work Job to receive the Black Square Shades and GTA$100,000 (within 72 hours)
- 3X LS Car Meet Reputation on legible activities
GTA Online Lunar New Year Rewards and Bonuses (Available through February 12)
- 2X GTA$ & RP on Lunar New Year Stunt Races- Stunt races involve joining 15 other players as you use Nitrous to speed through checkpoints and whip around winding racetracks
- Log in to receive the Black Snake Yogarishima Outfit, Red Serpent Leather Jacket, Snake Soul Pendant, Snake King Pendant, Red Snake Soul Cap and Gray Snake King Cap
- Play any Lunar New Year Stunt Race to receive the Lunar New Year limited-time livery for the Maibatsu Penumbra FF
- Collect all 36 Yuanbao to receive the Gold Snake Santo Capra Outfit
GTA Online Update Weekly Challenge
- Participate in two Drag Races to receive GTA$100,000
Get 2X GTA$ & RP
- Drag Races
- Drop Zone
Get 2X GTA$
- Auto Shop Client Jobs
Get Discounts (30% OFF)
- Auto Shop Properties including Upgrades and Modifications
- Annis Remus
- Dinka Jester (Racecar)
- JoBuilt Velum 5-Seater
- Karin Hotring Everon
- Obey Tailgater S
- Pfister 811
- Progen GP1
- Vapid Dominator ASP
- Vulcar Warrener HKR
Gun Van Primary Discounts
- 30% Off Military Rifle
- 40% OFF GTA+ Members: Stun Gun
- FREE for GTA+ Members: El Strickler Military Rifle
FIB Priority File
- The Fine Art File - https://youtu.be/QhlGGKgnCaY
Salvage Yard Robberies
- The McTony Robbery: Vapid Ellie (Top Tier)
- The Cargo Ship Robbery: Ocelot Jugular (Standard Tier)
- The Duggan Robbery: Dewbauchee Vagner (Low Tier)
- Free Vehicles
- The Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle: Gallivanter Baller ST-D - https://youtu.be/BLFI4gPATaw
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Pfister Comet SR - https://youtu.be/tnae8jVKISM
- Place Top 5 in the LS Car Meet Series for four days in a row
Test Rides
- Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Coil Voltic, Dewbauchee Massacro (Racecar), Dinka Jester (Racecar), Enus Cognoscenti Cabrio & Progen GP1
- Luxury Autos: Declasse Vigero ZX Convertible & Übermacht Niobe
- Test Track: Pfister 811, Shitzu Hakuchou & Vapid Riata
- Premium Test Ride (HSW): Annis Euros X32
Premium Race and Trials
- Premium Race: Art to Art - https://youtu.be/B5JrhkM6lpE
- Time Trial: Elysian Island - https://youtu.be/Xa29vLZLevk
- HSW Time Trial: North Chumash to Palomino Highlands - https://youtu.be/lvNuDYgl4eg
Also Read:
GTA 6 Release Date Leaked Online from a South American Retailer-Fake or Real
GTA 6 Trailer 2 Release Theory for January 30th, 2025, is Not Too Insane
GTA 6 Leaks Reveal an Absolutely Mind-Blowing Game-All We Know
Free Fire MAX Mystery Shop Launch January 2025-Get Up to 90% Off on Kakashi Monster Truck