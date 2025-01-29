Free Fire MAX Mystery Shop Launch January 2025-Get Up to 90% Off on Kakashi Monster Truck

Free Fire MAX has launched a new mystery shop event for the Free Fire MAX and Naruto Shippuden Collab which began on the 10th of January 2025. The collab will end on the 9thFree of February 2025 and after sometime, OB48 update would be launched for all the servers. Fire MAX New Mystery Shop for January 2025 is available only for the next 3 days and the players have limited time to grab Ninja themed items like the Monster Truck- Kakashi Theme at up to 90% discount. Free Fire MAX Mystery Shop Event is easy to access, as it works on the basis of a spin made by the players which gives them a random discount on the premium collectibles that can be purchase through the event. The random discount won by a player is applicable for the entire prize pool associated with the Mystery Shop Event. Along with this Ninja Defense training event from the Free Rewards Calendar for the Naruto Shippuden collab has been launched for all the servers, and the event will get you free rewards like the Sharingan Theme Gloo Wall.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Mystery Shop Discount?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Go to the Mystery Shop icon on your homepage.

Now, click on ‘Try your Luck’.

Here click on ‘Stop’ to get a random discount on the available merchandise.

Click ‘Enter’ to avail the Discount and Purchase items at random discount from the Mystery Shop. This discount value can go up to 90% for some players in the event.

Free fire MAX Mystery Shop Event January 2025- Launch Date

Free Fire MAX Mystery Shop Event for January 2025 was launched on 27th January 2025 and will be over in the next 3 days. The players can try their luck through the event and purchase the available premium collections till the closure of the event. Players can claim random discounts in the Free Fire Max Mystery Shop and there is a possibility for the players to switch back and forth between the prizes. To unlock the grand prize, the players need to make a few random purchases and once they have collected all the current prizes along with the grand prize, they will be automatically switched to other prize pool. The grand prize for the event is the Monster Truck- Kakashi Theme.

Free Fire MAX Mystery Shop Event January 2025- Rewards

Monster Truck- Kakashi Theme (Grand Prize)

Agile Boxer

Banished Biker (Top)

Top Chef (Bottom)

Gloo Wall- Hysteria

Shining Boot

Lucky Koi (Head)

Backpack- Serpent

Deadly Smile

SCAR- Old Fashioned

Ballad of Oni (Facepaint)

Joker

Origin

Scythe- Night Scouter

Free Fire MAX Ninja Defense Training Event

The event will run from 28th January 2025 to 9th February 2025 across all servers, and will get you free rewards on completion of certain BR/CS Ranked missions.

Free Fire Ninja Defense Training Missions and Rewards

Missions Free Rewards Reach Top 3 in BR Ranked or Play BR/CS Ranked for 300 minutes Gamatatsu Reach Top 3 in BR Ranked or Play BR/CS Ranked for 600 minutes Gold Royale Voucher x 2 Reach Top 3 in BR Ranked or Play BR/CS Ranked for 1200 minutes Gloo Wall Sharingan Theme

Free Fire MAX Mystery Shop and the Defense Training event will stay on the server for a limited time. The players can take part in the event and get some exclusive in-game rewards for free or at a huge discounted price.

