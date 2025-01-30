GTA 6 Release Date Leaked Online from a South American Retailer- Fake or Real

GTA 6 release date has been a controversial topic for discussions on the social media channels for a long time now. A lot of fans had faith in the past trend followed by Rockstar Games, and based on that they were expecting a major GTA 6 reveal on 30th January 2025. Earlier Rockstar Games had announced the final release date of their popular games GTA 5, GTA 4, Max Payne 3 and RDR2 on the Thursday before the financial earnings call. This year Take Teo Interactive’s financial earnings call is set for the 6th of February 2025 and based on the speculations, the fans were really hoping for some GTA 6 release announcement on Thursday, 30th January, 2025. Till now, nothing has been revealed by Rockstar Games, but we can still hope for the best.
GTA 6 Release Date Leaked Again- How Reliable is the Leak?
A user ‘GTA X Media’ has posted on ‘X’ that “GTA 6 release date “leaked” online from a South American retailer. September 17th, 2025”. So, September 17th, 2025, is the leaked release date for GTA 6, but how reliable is the leak is the actual question. As its has been observed earlier leaks from retailers have a mixed reliability, as they are sometimes based on placeholder or some speculative information. Grand Theft Auto has already seen some major leaks like the one that happened in September 2022, where the footage of the gameplay, map and world events for the game were leaked from Rockstar’s internal systems. These leaks were later proved to be genuine by Rockstar Games, and looking back at such incidences we can assume that this leak could also be genuine. Though its reliability depends on whether Rockstar accepts it as a genuine leak or not. One thing that is quite intriguing about the leak is that the date mentioned in the leak coincides with the release date for GTA 5, which could anyways be just a coincidence or a pattern.
Here is the post by the user ‘GTA X Media’ on ‘X’:
GTA 6 release date "leaked" online from a South American retailer. September 17th 2025
Has Rockstar Games Confirmed the Leaks?
Rockstar has not given any confirmation for the GTA 6 release date leaks for September 17th, 2025. The official release date for the game is yet to be announced for the window of fall 2025. For GTA 6 , Rockstar Games has already broken its past pattern many times in the last year, and this indicates that the game will set a whole new pattern and trend for itself. Take-Two Interactive is forecasted to grow earnings by 89.6% per annum and revenue by 14.5% per annum. The EPS (Earnings Per Share) is expected to grow by 106% per annum, indicating strong growth prospects over the next few years. All this information is based on the projected financial figures provided by the company, and this huge growth is largely dependent on the release of GTA 6 in this financial year. The company's return on equity is forecasted to be high at 24.2% in 3 years, which is a positive sign for investors, and Take Two Interactive will make all the efforts to maintain good investor relations. All this points to one thing that GTA 6 should definitely come out this year, but the release date would be announced by Rockstar Games officially, when they really want to do it. GTA 6 is definitely a highly anticipated game that is set to set a new pricing trend for all AAA games, but till Rockstar Games comes out with any official information on the game, we should just wait and watch.
