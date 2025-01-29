GTA 6 Leaks Reveal an Absolutely Mind-Blowing Game-All We Know

GTA 6 has now been under development for a very long time and during this period Rockstar Games has been hacked many times. The biggest leaks around GTA 6 happened in September 2022, where we got an idea on the possible gameplay elements, features and map of the game. Since then, Rockstar Games has become very secretive about the game, and nothing has been heard on the game since the release of its first official trailer that came out in December 2023. The trailer itself was detailed enough to show the kind of game we could expect in the form of ‘GTA 6’, and to add on to it the features revealed through various leaks make the game absolutely mind-blowing and worth the wait.

GTA 6 Leaks Timeline

The very first leaks for the game surfaced in 2018, where a user ‘Insider Gaming’ uploaded a video from an unknown insider. This was the leak that revealed the code name for GTA 6, which is ‘Project Americas’, and it also revealed the main city where the game would be set and that we all know is ‘Miami’. The leaks also mentioned the presence of the first female protagonist of the GTA Series. These two things were later confirmed in GTA 6 trailer 1, which showed that GTA 6 was set in Vice City, a fictional representation of Miami, and we also got to know that the first playable female protagonist of the GTA Series is ‘Lucia’. Some other things mentioned in the leaks like travelling to South America did not stand out to be true, but of course they were just leaks and not actual facts. More such leaks around GTA 6 surfaced later, but the biggest leaks happened in September 2022, and these leaks gave a whole new direction to the game with respect to its features, setting, map and gameplay. These leaks were actually a 90-minute video of the early development phase of the much-hyped game GTA 6. The leaks revealed 90-minutes worth of GTA 6 gameplay, and it also had a folder with 600 plus features, world events and mechanics of the game. Later, these leaks were confirmed by Rockstar Games to be real, and this is where we got an entry into the virtual world of GTA 6.

The leaks just didn’t stop here, and later in December 2023, a series of leaks surfaced again before the release of GTA 6 official trailer 1. On December 1st 2023, a low-quality map video of GTA 6 was shared by a Tik Tok user, and later the leaks were again confirmed to be real. Even the trailer 1 for the game was leaked on December 4th 2023, and that was just one day before the official reveal of the trailer.

GTA 6 Leaked Features Show that the Game is Absolutely Mind-Blowing

Rockstar Games might not be wrong in being secretive about GTA 6 development, as the leaks have already revealed a lot about the game before its release. GTA 6 leaks reveal a game that will break the wall between the virtual world and the actual world. The visuals and graphics of the game have paved way for a debate on its performance on next-gen consoles like the Xbox Series S and PS5. Apart from this, the leaked features of the game have revealed an expansive map that is just 2 times the size of GTA 5 map with more than 70% enterable buildings. The game is also expected to feature games like basketball, football, fishing, golf, and much more. The leaks reveal that some of the features of the game have been taken from popular Rockstar Games like RDR2, GTA 5 and GTA 4. This includes the inventory management system, excellent car physics and the ability to enter cafes and restaurants in the game. The game is expected to feature interactive NPCs, AI enabled police and some mind-blowing gameplay features like the Euphoria physics engine, wall cover mechanics, stealth mechanics, and a diverse open world available for exploring.

GTA 6 will take you back to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City, with two playable characters; Jason and Lucia. The game is expected to be much bigger than any other game ever created, and this is the reason why the whole gaming industry is looking up to the release of GTA 6.

