Clair Obscur Expedition 33 rewrites RPG history with 1 million sales in three days

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 sells 1 million units in record time

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has done it and has sold over 1 million copies in just 3 days since its release. One of the most anticipated RPGs of 2025, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a visual stunner, super well crafted, with strategic gameplay and a deep and engaging story that has won over gamers worldwide.

A real story with real stakes

In a Peter Kropotkin-inspired fantasy world, the story of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 follows Gustave and his friends as they fight against fate. Every year, the Paintress paints a cursed number that wipes out every living being who has that number. Having just received his number, Gustave sets out with the doomed expedition of the 33rd to make the most of it and, ideally, to account for the previous expeditions to break the curse. Highlights of the story:

-> A premise we’ve never seen before: literally having a "deadline" hanging over the characters is amazing.

Deep character arcs: players become emotionally invested and relate to companions like Maëlle, Lune, and Sciel, who each have great backstories and emotional investments.

Mortality and hope: players relate to the journey in a superhuman way.

Revolutionary gameplay that redefines turn-based combat

Not traditional, Clair Obscur gameplay combines turn-based systems with real-time action. Inspired by JRPGs but innovating beyond them, combat requires tactical thinking and quick reflexes.

Features:

Skillful interactions: Dodge, parry, and maximize damage through timing-based mini-games during battles.

Visible enemies: No random encounters to interrupt the flow; you play at your own pace.

Session-friendly: Quick, rewarding play sessions for casual and hardcore players.

This makes classic RPG battles into interactive experiences.

A visual masterpiece crafted with precision

Built on Unreal Engine 5, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a stunning-looking game. From gothic cities to desolate landscapes, the world is hand-painted and alive.

You can tweak performance settings to get a smooth and beautiful experience on any device—from high-end PCs to handhelds like the Steam Deck.

What sets Clair Obscur apart

A Western studio’s take on JRPGs: A rare gem that balances homage and innovation.

Deep customization: party composition, graphical settings, and skill builds.

Emotional storytelling with agency: Your decisions matter, and relationships and outcomes change.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is not just another RPG; it redefines what an RPG can be.

So why are gamers flocking to Expedition 33?

The early success of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is NOT a coincidence. Gamers love it for many reasons, including

• It takes a new approach to turn-based mechanics.

• It’s an emotional story arc with high stakes.

• The art in every area is beautiful and creative.

• It’s simple in design but requires skill and thought.

The above reasons put Expedition 33 at the top of everyone’s list for most anticipated RPG of 2025.

Are you ready to defy fate?

Join the conversation about the trip everyone’s talking about.

Wishlist Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 on your platform of choice, follow development updates, and connect with others to adventure together. An expedition awaits—will you fight to change fate?



