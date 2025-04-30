Far Cry 4 lands a silky-smooth 60fps patch on PS5 ten years later

Ubisoft gives its 2014 open-world shooter a second wind, as Far Cry 4 joins Game Pass and finally goes 60fps on Sony’s current-gen console

Ubisoft remasters a classic - Far Cry 4

Ten years after its release, Far Cry 4 has dropped on PS5—and it’s not a small update. Ubisoft has released Version 1.08, a free patch that brings 60 frames per second to PS5 players. Xbox players have had this for over a year now thanks to Microsoft’s FPS Boost, but it’s taken until now for Sony players to get it officially.

And it’s timed perfectly: Far Cry 4 is coming to Xbox Game Pass this week.

How 60 fps changes everything—and why it’s a big deal

Originally made for the PlayStation 4 and capped at 30 fps, combat and exploration in Far Cry 4 feel slow to players today. Now, as we’ve seen with many games since, that all changes. Here’s what you can expect:

• Smoother fights and more responsive aiming

• Smoother movement and traversal across Kyrat (on foot, wingsuit, or elephant)

• Less input lag in stealth and driving sections

No new textures or resolution upgrades are included, but the double frame rate alone breathes new energy into this open-world shooter. It’s a small change on paper—but it makes a big difference in play.

PS5 users now match Xbox performance

Since 2021, Xbox Series X and S users have had 60 fps via Microsoft’s system-level FPS Boost, but with the original 900p resolution and occasional frame drops. With Ubisoft’s native PS5 patch, parity is finally here—and stability is way better. While resolution is still locked to PS4-era visuals, the improved frame rate alone is a big win.

This is an ongoing trend at Ubisoft: updating legacy titles with actual performance improvements.

Part of Ubisoft’s retro revival

The Far Cry 4 patch is part of a growing list of games getting modernized. Ubisoft has recently patched:

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate (2024): 60 fps and 4K support

Assassin’s Creed Origins (2022): Frame rate unlock on current-gen

And maybe next: Far Cry Primal, long requested by fans

It looks like they have a plan to refresh classic franchises between major releases like Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

Game Pass debut means new blood in Kyrat

With the PS5 update, Far Cry 4 is also coming to Xbox Game Pass this week—along with Grand Theft Auto V and Neon White. For Game Pass players, it’s an open invitation to go back to Kyrat without paying extra.

More importantly, accessibility and performance could bring back multiplayer and co-op interest—an underrated feature of this older game.

Still one of the best open-world shooters? You bet

Even in 2025, Far Cry 4 still holds up. Here’s why you should jump in today:

• Pagan Min is still one of the best villains in gaming.

• Vertical map, wildlife interactions, and random missions are still a blast.

• Co-op, which has been missing from recent Far Cry games, is still fun due to the wonkiness.

• And now: play through the campaign at 60 fps, which removes the last bit of friction.

Ready to jump back in?

• If you own it on PS5, download the 1.08 update (23GB) now.

• If you’re on Xbox, load it up from Game Pass and get to 60 fps.

• If you don’t own it, share your #FarCry4PS5 clips and tag Ubisoft so we can keep the legacy patch going.

More For You

Xbox Game Pass Goes All Out: April’s Final Drops Are Insane





