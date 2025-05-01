Forza Horizon 5 Hits PlayStation 5 with Full Crossplay and Community Racing

The open-world racing franchise comes to PlayStation 5 with crossplay and community competition.
Forza Horizon 5, a critics' and players' favorite, is out now on PlayStation 5, and this time it’s not just crossplay enabled; it’s actually crossplay. You can play with players on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC online together. To be clear, when you play together, it will be an online racing experience with other players.
→ This is big not just for Forza fans but for the future of multiplayer gaming.
Forza Horizon 5 Crossplay opens up new gaming horizons
With crossplay for the first time, PlayStation players can join the Horizon Festival against competition from other platforms. The feature will allow:
• To join lobbies of friends to race with friends and family, regardless of console or PC.
• Leaderboards that will be universally viewable, so you can see your scores in a global score, regardless of platform.
• Standard multiplayer events, from casual free-roam race events to hardcore challenges, will be auto-synchronized.
No extra work is required; follow the in-game instructions to link your Xbox account to your PlayStation profile and get playing today!
How it works: Multiplayer without borders
With cross-platform play fully baked into the experience, Forza Horizon 5 takes matchmaking to the next level:
-
Custom and public lobbies are open to all players, regardless of platform.
-
Seasonal challenges are global, so everyone gets the same content updates.
-
Voice and text chat is integrated for easy coordination—perfect for convoys or post-race trash talk.
The one catch? Cross-save isn’t supported. Your garage, progress, and unlocked content are tied to the platform you started on.
What PS5 players get
This isn’t a watered-down port. The PS5 version of Forza Horizon 5 is optimized for performance, offering:
-
4K visuals and fast loading times thanks to the PS5 SSD
-
Adaptive trigger feedback through DualSense controllers
-
Instant access to all cars, tracks, and expansions that Xbox and PC players already have
For long-time PlayStation fans, this is years of waiting over and the door to a racing world that was previously out of bounds.
The bigger picture for racing fans
More than a patch, this is a community milestone. With Forza Horizon 5 tearing down platform barriers, it’s bringing
• A bigger, more competitive multiplayer environment
• Places for cross-platform events created by developers and the community
• A shared creative space where players can build and share liveries, race routes, and challenges
It’s not about winning; it’s about enabling innovation, connection, and creativity.
The race is on
Whether you’re new to Forza or a veteran, this is something to get excited about. Crossplay means faster matchmaking, deeper social interaction, and a really cohesive racing experience.
Forza Horizon 5 is out now on PlayStation 5! Join the race, grab your crew, and get in one of the best community-led gaming releases of the year.
-> Because in Forza Horizon 5, the road ahead is more than open; it’s shared.
More For You
Top 5 games to play on Nintendo Switch 2
Far Cry 4 lands a silky-smooth 60fps patch on PS5 ten years later
Xbox Game Pass Goes All Out: April’s Final Drops Are Insane
Free Games, free fun: Albion Online Welcome Gift and Epic’s next freebies