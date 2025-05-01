Forza Horizon 5 Hits PlayStation 5 with Full Crossplay and Community Racing

The open-world racing franchise comes to PlayStation 5 with crossplay and community competition.

Forza Horizon 5, a critics' and players' favorite, is out now on PlayStation 5, and this time it’s not just crossplay enabled; it’s actually crossplay. You can play with players on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC online together. To be clear, when you play together, it will be an online racing experience with other players.

→ This is big not just for Forza fans but for the future of multiplayer gaming.

Forza Horizon 5 Crossplay opens up new gaming horizons

With crossplay for the first time, PlayStation players can join the Horizon Festival against competition from other platforms. The feature will allow:

• To join lobbies of friends to race with friends and family, regardless of console or PC.

• Leaderboards that will be universally viewable, so you can see your scores in a global score, regardless of platform.

• Standard multiplayer events, from casual free-roam race events to hardcore challenges, will be auto-synchronized.

No extra work is required; follow the in-game instructions to link your Xbox account to your PlayStation profile and get playing today!

How it works: Multiplayer without borders

With cross-platform play fully baked into the experience, Forza Horizon 5 takes matchmaking to the next level:

Custom and public lobbies are open to all players, regardless of platform.

Seasonal challenges are global, so everyone gets the same content updates.

Voice and text chat is integrated for easy coordination—perfect for convoys or post-race trash talk.

The one catch? Cross-save isn’t supported. Your garage, progress, and unlocked content are tied to the platform you started on.

What PS5 players get

This isn’t a watered-down port. The PS5 version of Forza Horizon 5 is optimized for performance, offering:

4K visuals and fast loading times thanks to the PS5 SSD

Adaptive trigger feedback through DualSense controllers

Instant access to all cars, tracks, and expansions that Xbox and PC players already have

For long-time PlayStation fans, this is years of waiting over and the door to a racing world that was previously out of bounds.

The bigger picture for racing fans

More than a patch, this is a community milestone. With Forza Horizon 5 tearing down platform barriers, it’s bringing

• A bigger, more competitive multiplayer environment

• Places for cross-platform events created by developers and the community

• A shared creative space where players can build and share liveries, race routes, and challenges

It’s not about winning; it’s about enabling innovation, connection, and creativity.

The race is on

Whether you’re new to Forza or a veteran, this is something to get excited about. Crossplay means faster matchmaking, deeper social interaction, and a really cohesive racing experience.

Forza Horizon 5 is out now on PlayStation 5! Join the race, grab your crew, and get in one of the best community-led gaming releases of the year.

-> Because in Forza Horizon 5, the road ahead is more than open; it’s shared.

