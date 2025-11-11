Dispatch Sells 1 million Copies in 10 Days, but will there be Another Season?

Recently, in a post on ‘X’, Geogh Keighly congratulated the AdHoc Studio for selling 1 million copies of the game Dispatch in 10 days. The game has been developed by AdHoc Studio, which is an independent studio focused on interactive storytelling.

Here is the post on ‘X’ by the user ‘Geogh Keighly’:

Congrats to the team at @theAdHocStudio for selling 1 million copies of Dispatch in 10 days! pic.twitter.com/w5bLLt7Zlb — The Game Awards (@geoffkeighley) November 4, 2025

Dispatch is a superhero workplace comedy set-in the contemporary Los Angeles from the writers and directors of Tales from the Borderlands and The Wolf Among Us. It features an all-star cast including Aaron Paul, Laura Bailey, and Jeffrey Wright.

The game lets you play as Robert Robertson, AKA Mecha Man, whose mech-suit is destroyed in a battle against his nemesis, forcing him to take a job at a superhero dispatch center. Remember he is not a hero, but a dispatcher.

Dispatch- Release Date

The game consists of eight episodes, with the first two released on PlayStation 5 and Windows on October 22, 2025. The remaining episodes are set to be released in weekly pairs, concluding on November 12, 2025.

Dispatch- The Gameplay

Dispatch requires you to manage a team of dysfunctional team of misfit heroes, where you need to use a strategy to decide who to send for emergencies across the cities. All this needs to be done while balancing office politics, personal relationships, and your own quest to become a hero. Managing heroes sometimes goes beyond their powers. Each hero comes with quirks, flaws, and baggage you’ll need to navigate to keep the team together. You can upgrade their skills and uncover abilities to boost their effectiveness in the field.

Dispatch- Cast

Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad, Westworld, Black Mirror)

Laura Bailey (The Legend of Vox Machina, The Last of Us II, Marvel's Spider-Man)

Erin Yvette (Hades II, The Wolf Among Us, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon)

MoistCr1TiKaL (Charles White)

Jacksepticeye (Sonic Prime, River City Girls 1 & 2, Bendy and the Ink Machine)

Travis Willingham (The Legend of Vox Machina, Critical Role, Lego Avengers)

Alanah Pearce (V/H/S Beyond, Cyberpunk 2077, Gears 5)

Lance Cantstopolis (Karate, Dancing, Actor)

Joel Haver (Filmmaker, Actor, YouTuber)

THOT SQUAD (Musician: Pound Cake, Hoes Depressed)

Yung Gravy (Musician: Betty (Get Money), oops)

Matthew Mercer (Critical Role, Overwatch, Resident Evil 6)

and Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction, The Batman, Casino Royale

Dispatch Could be Getting a Second Season

An article on Eurogamer.net specifies that owing to its massive popularity Dispatch could be getting a second season. The team at AdHoc says that they will definitely think about it, and this could be an excellent piece of news for the fans. The studio founder has also stated that there weeks ago, they would have doubted about working on a second season, but now the success of the game has inspired them to give it a real thought. The studio would also love to share more with the world from Dispatch.

The fans are really excited to know this, and some of them really want Dispatch to win something at the Game Awards this year. It is a real achievement for any new game to get this amount of success, but Dispatch has done it and that too in the right way.

