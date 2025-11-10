Free Fire MAX Bring the Noise Faded Wheel Event-Get Arrival Animation ‘Bring the Noise’

Free Fire MAX events are always innovative and they tend to bring some exclusive rewards to the platform. These events and rewards manage to keep the gameplay interesting for the players. Recently, Free Fire MAX launched its OB51 Update, which brought some major changes to the BR/CS loadout systems and also brought a new character ‘Nero’ to the platform. But apart from these regular updates, events like the New Faded Wheel Event ‘Bring the Noise’ keep the players engaged with the game. The new Faded Wheel Event, Bring the Noise, brings some an exclusive arrival animation ‘Bring the Noise’ as a reward to the platform. Faded Wheel events are really popular in Free Fire MAX, as they allow the players to customize their Prize Pool.

Free Fire MAX Bring the Noise Faded Wheel Event- Release Date

The event has been launched on November 10, 2025, and will stay on the server for the next 15 days. The players are required to use their Free fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins and earn rewards in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here, go to ‘Bring the Noise’ Faded Wheel event.

Select and Remove 2 prizes from the prizes displayed on the screen. These could be the prizes you don’t like.

Click on ‘Confirm’. Your final prize pool will now be available on your screen.

Now, you can make the first spin with nine Free Fire MAX Diamonds.

The diamonds required will increase with each draw.

Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel Event- Rewards

Bring the Noise Arrival Animation

Enhance Hammer x 2

AN94 Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate x 2

Scythe- FFWS Will of Fire

Tactical Market

Titanium Weapon Loot Crate x 2

Backpack Haven Guardian

Super Leg Pockets x 2

Team Booster

Skyboard- Will of Fire

Attributes

Weapon Attributes

AN94 Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate

Damage ++

Accuracy +

Range –

Titanium Weapon Loot Crate

Magazine ++

Range –

Free Fire MAX Bring the Noise Faded Wheel event will stay for a limited time on the server. The players are required to make spins in order to win Bring the Noise Arrival animation as a reward in the event.

