GTA 5 Returns to PS Extra and PS Premium After GTA 6 Delay Announcement

After GTA 6 delay announcement, now GTA 5 is coming back to PS Extra and PS Premium. This has been revealed by a known leaker ‘billbil_kun’, and he says that GTA 5 will be available from November 18, 2025, for PS Extra and PS Premium. He has also revealed that it will stay for about 6 months on the platform. This announcement comes at a time, when GTA 6 has already been delayed from May 2026 to November 2026. The fans right now are really frustrated with the delay but will GTA 5 return to PS Extra and PS Premium compensate for the delay in GTA 6 release?

Here is the post on 'X' by the user 'billbil_kun':

PS PLUS EXTRA - NOVEMBER 2025



A Rockstar Games title is making its return to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog this month



Yes, you probably already know which one 👀



Full details in our latest Dealabs Magazine reporthttps://t.co/SyJxwcQxXj — billbil-kun (@billbil_kun) November 7, 2025

Grand Theft Auto 5 has still not lost its sheen, and based on Take-Two’s recent earnings call, GTA 5 has sold over 250 million units worldwide. Looking at the numbers, it feels that Sony is trying to bring back the GTA 5 magic to PlayStation Plus subscription with the return of GTA 5 to its premium plans.

However, earlier billbil_kun had posted that most of the fans would not find it very exciting to know that GTA 5 is returning to PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium.

GTA 4 Remaster or a New PS5 Port is what the Fans Want?

A lot of fans want Red Dead Redemption 2 to make a return to PlayStation Plus, while some of them are looking forward to some new games being added to the PlayStation Plus subscription. Now, after Grand Theft Auto 6 being delayed to November 19, 2026, the fans are hoping for a GTA 4 remaster or a new PS5 port for GTA 4. There have been some rumors about a new Grand Theft Auto 4 PS5 and Xbox Series X/S port that will run the game at 4K 60fps, but nothing has been announced till now. Earlier the fans thought that releasing a new GTA 4 port in this holiday season would conflict with GTA 6 marketing, as earlier it was set to release on May 26, 2026. But, now with GTA 6 being delayed to November 19, 2026, Rockstar Games can release the new port in this holiday season and make this season cheerful for the fans.

