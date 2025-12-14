Epic Games Store Free Games for the Holiday Season Have Been Leaked-Get RDR2 for Free

Epic Games Holiday Season Sales includes some AAA blockbusters for PC gamers. A rumored batch of 15 free games, available from December 11 to 31, is said to deliver nearly $300 worth of value at no cost. The lineup reportedly includes fan favorites such as Terraria, Mortal Kombat 11, and the legendary Red Dead Redemption 2. With Hogwarts Legacy already aligning perfectly with the leak, anticipation is running high—even as some remain doubtful that major titles like RDR2 will truly make the cut.

Epic has only confirmed the first title so far, and also teased a mystery game that it will be unlocking on December 8 at 16:00 UTC. In the recent leaks, a list of rumored free Epic Games for the Holiday Season has been revealed by a Chinese social media channel ‘HXL’.

Here is the source for the leaks:

Rumor: Epic Games Store will give away 16 games pic.twitter.com/4XmNT6scad — HXL (@9550pro) December 12, 2025

The list has these games on Epic Games Store for free for this Holiday Season:

Hogwarts Legacy: Dec 11

Jurassic World: Evolution 2: Dec 18

Desperados 3: Dec 19

Total War: Warhammer: Dec 20

Tropico 5: Dec 21

Chicken Police - Paint it Red Dec 22

Loop Hero: Dec 23

Lego Batman: Dec 24

Commander Keane: Dec 25

Farming Simulator 2022: Dec 26

Slime Rancher 2: Dec 27

Terraria: Dec 28

Detroit: Become Human: Dec 29

Mortal Kombat 11: Dec 30

Red Dead Redemption 2: Dec 31

This leak was discovered by notebookcheck on 'X', but the authenticity of the leaks is still not confirmed. Hogwarts Legacy was the first title to be launched as a part of the Epic Games Store Free Games portfolio for this Holiday Season, but this was not really expected by the fans. AAA titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 are expensive and are not usually put on sale during a holiday season, but we cannot deny the rumor completely. We need to wait for an official confirmation from Epic game Store to get an information on the final list of free games for this Holiday Season in the Epic Games Store.

