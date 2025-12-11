GTA 5 Mansions DLC Launches with Three New Mansions, New Vehicles and Much More

Rockstar’s new GTA Online DLC is all about status, luxury, and money, and it is called ‘A Safehouse in the Hills’. The new GTA Online DLC was launched on December 10, 2025 across all the major platforms including PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. The hype is really high for the new GTA 5 mansions update, as for the first time in the history of GTA Online, you are allowed to purchase mansions in the game.

Rockstar’s Newswire Says “Status is everything, and in GTA Online: A Safehouse in the Hills you can now revel in your rightful position amongst the city's elite with a lavish new mansion property. Plus, cruise the streets in a fleet of new upscale vehicles that complement your new palace, disrupt plans for an autonomous surveillance state in a set of exciting new missions, or create your own adventures with the new Rockstar Mission Creator, and so much more.”

GTA 5 Mansions DLC- 3 New Mansions, New Vehicles, and GTA+ Benefits

Rockstar Games has added three new mansion properties the Devin Weston Mansion (The Tongva Estate): $11.5M ($17.4M with all add-ons), East Vinewood Mansion (The Vinewood Residence), $12.2M ($18.1M with all add-ons), and West Vinewood Mansion (Richman Villa): $12.8M ($18.7M with all add-ons). These three new Mansion properties, The Richman Villa, Tongva Estate and Vinewood Residence, feature:

AI Assistant, that allows players to fast travel from the Mansion to any of their owned properties, throw public or private Mansion Parties and boost Production at any Businesses, and more

Master Control Terminal to remotely manage Businesses

Driveway to park a Personal Vehicle and Private Rooftop Helipad with the complementary Mansion Volatus helicopter

20-vehicle Garage

Yoga area and Gym Equipment to temporarily boost player stats

Swimming Pool and Hot Tub

Dog kennel and cat bed from which players can add a nameable companion

Salon with a resident Barber and Tattoo Artist

Trophy Cabinets to display accomplishments

Interior customizations and add-ons, including an Armory, Arcade, indoor Car Podium, Vehicle Workshop, a dedicated Security team that reduces the frequency of attacks and raids on Businesses or prevents them entirely with a security upgrade, and more

New Vehicles: The futuristic Pfister X-treme (Super), the throwback-inspired Übermacht Sentinel XS4 (Sedan), and the retro-styled Grotti GT750 (Sports Classic)

KnoWay Out: Brand-new Missions helping Avi Schwartzman take down a shadowy surveillance network by a self-driving vehicle start-up – available to all players

Weekly Challenge: A GTA$400,000 bonus for successfully foiling KnoWay’s plot as a Leader

A brand-new Rockstar Mission Creator: An in-depth toolkit allowing players to design, build, and share their own Missions

New GTA+ Benefits: Early access to the new Vapid FMJ MK V, the added benefit of adding Hao’s Special Works, Benny’s, Drift Tuning, and Missile Lock-On Jammer capability to vehicles from a mansion’s Vehicle Workshop, 50% off HSW Upgrades, and the ability to remotely give assignments to Hangar, Warehouse, and Bail Office Staff from The Vinewood Club App

Plus, a new Getaway Driver random event, four new Emotes, and Missile Lock-On Jammer capability for 50 additional vehicles, with more to come including festive celebrations, more vehicles, Odd Jobs, Missions, seasonal Adversary Modes and more

GTA 5 Mansions Update- A Detailed Overview

A post on Gaming subreddit by a user who has purchased one of the mansions describes the mansions in detail and it lets you know what all you get with the mansions you own:

Businesses

The mansion comes pre-built with a master control terminal. For the uninitiated, it is a computer that lets you access the terminal for any biker business you own, your gunrunning bunker, the nightclub, cargo warehouses, and Hangar cargo. Also, there is an option to boost production of one of your businesses once per day at the wall mounted screens across your mansion.

Garage and Podium

The mansion comes with 20 garage spaces, split across two floors, all included in the base package. One of those garage spaces is located outside the house in the driveway. If you purchase the podium, you can select a vehicle from your garage (using the garage's vehicle management menu) to be placed on the podium inside the main house. This unfortunately doesn't mean that you get an additional space - it just makes the chosen car visible in the main house. You can also fast travel to your garage with the wall mounted screen next to the podium.

Armoury Add-On

The armoury add-on isn't just a normal armoury, like those you'd find elsewhere in the game. It allows you to access and purchase every weapon in the game, including any of the weapons from the gun van, as well as armour, and weapon upgrades. You can also set a weapon loadout here, like you would at a gun safe. One issue? It is located in the basement which means either hoofing it down two sets of stairs or taking the elevator to get to it.

Arcade Add-On

The arcade, from what I can tell, is literally just your own personal arcade, with seemingly no other mechanical benefit that I can find. It just gives you access to a little room, furnished with your arcade's same custom walls and floor design, and allows you to put your choice of arcade cabinets across the room. There is also a wall mounted screen near the door which lets you buy new arcade machines.

Vehicle Workshop Add-On

The vehicle workshop allows you to customise your vehicles. Access the feature by climbing into your vehicle in the garage, and a prompt will appear. You will be able to access any customisation options that are available at a normal Los Santos Customs.

Note: only GTA+ members will be able to access Benny's Original Motor Works, HSW upgrades, Drift tuning, or Missile Lock on Upgrades from this room.

Yoga

A Yoga activity is accessible on the roof, and by completing it, you get a temporary sprint and swimming speed boost.

AI Assistant

When customising your mansion, you can choose from three AI assistants. Angel, a sultry woman's voice. Haviland, a british butler voice. And OG, a classic homie voice. Your AI assistant's voice can be changed for free by renovating your mansion at the website.

Pets

There are little pet houses around the mansion where you can purchase a pet. For the dog kennel, you can choose the breed and fur colour. For the cat house, you only get a choice of fur colour. You can name each pet yourself. It moves around to different spots of the house whenever you return, and can be pet as long as they are not sleeping. I found my cat chilling in the office asleep on a chair, purring. How lovely.

Staff

The mansion comes with a barber and tattoo artist as standard. You can disable their physical presence in the interaction menu, but you will still be able to access their services. The same goes for security staff and staff for the mansion's mini-nightclub.

Fast Travel

You can fast travel from any of the wall mounted screens around the mansion. You can choose from any of your apartments, businesses, warehouses, and garages, or also fast travel to any of your service vehicles (acid lab, kosatka, avenger, terrorbyte.)

Vehicles

You can use the wall mounted screen to exit the mansion in any personal vehicle that is present in the garage, but you can also summon, for free, a number of luxury vehicles as follows: Baller ST-D, Cinquemila, Comet S2 Cabrio, Niobe, Shinobi, and Viseris. An option to exit via helicopter is also an option, similarly like the CEO office.

AI Contact

By calling your AI assistant on your phone while out in the open world, you can also spawn on-demand any of the luxury vehicles listed above. You can also request an automated driverless limo/taxi, which will chaperone you back to your mansion.

Customization

You can customise aspects of your mansion in the interaction menu, such as radio audio, decoration, staff presence, and visitor dress code. There are a wide variety of decorations that you can put down all across your house. By default, most of the decorations are set to be plants, and can be swapped out for something else.

I'm sure there are more things to find! Let me know if there are things I've missed, or things that are different between the Mansions that people should know!

Extra Stuff

In the pool area, there are small sheds of towels and white robes that you can change into.

You can buy multiple Mansions. Your only limit is your bank account. Some items, like pets and AI voices, are set across all mansions.

When buying another mansion, if you already own security elsewhere, adding security to your new one is free. The rest of the upgrades are normal price.

There is a dartboard you can play darts with down by the outdoor pool area.

Workout equipment can be used to increase your character's strength.

Your underground vault appears to fill up more and more corresponding to your current wealth.

GTA 5 Mansions DLC brings a lot to GTA Online platform. You can own all the three mansions and upgrade them the way you want.

