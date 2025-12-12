GTA 5 Online Could Get a Final Summer DLC with Michael, Trevor and Franklin Before GTA 6

GTA 6 release has been delayed to November 19, 2026, and now the fans are left with no other option, but to wait further for the release of the game. Waiting for a game that has been under development for such a long time could be immensely boring, but looking forward to something else that is exciting could help kill the boredom. Recently, Rockstar Games released a new GTA 5 DLC and this DLC marks the return of Michael to the game. The new DLC is GTA 5 Mansions Update and it is called ‘A Safehouse in the Hills’. This DLC was being thought of as the final DLC for GTA Online, but it looks like that GTA Online has something else to offer to the fans before GTA 6 releases in November 2026.

Advertisment

GTA 5 Summer DLC Rumors- Will it be the End of GTA 5 Era?

A user ‘GTA 6 Countdown has posted on ‘X’, Rockstar is setting up a big GTA Online finale before GTA 6 this summer. In the latest update, Michael mentioned Lester, Franklin and “his friends” and warned the player about Mr. Faber who ended his phone call with a laugh and said “I’ll be in touch soon.” So, the fans believe that Rockstar Games is teasing the return of the three protagonists Michael, Trevor, and Franklin, from GTA 5, in the next GTA Online Summer DLC.

Rockstar is setting up a big GTA Online finale before GTA 6 this summer.



In the latest update, Michael mentioned Lester, Franklin and “his friends” and warned the player about Mr. Faber who ended his phone call with a laugh and said “I’ll be in touch soon.” pic.twitter.com/6aVz0HY5td — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) December 12, 2025

GTA 6 release is still far away and the fans believe it will be good to team up with Michael, Trevor, and Franklin in order to take down their boss, Mr. Faber. Some of the fans would feel nostalgic, as this rumored Summer DLC could mark the end of Grand Theft Auto 5 Era. However, some fans have an opinion that Rockstar Games should stop making GTA 5 DLC’s and rather focus all their energy on releasing GTA 6 on time. This is again a debatable topic, as a lot of GTA Series fans were really excited to get the GTA 5 Mansions Update, which featured a Michael DLC.

Advertisment

GTA 6 might release in November 2026, or could get delayed, and it all depends on how close Rockstar Games is to bringing perfection in the game. GTA 5 has been there for more than a decade now, and the game is still selling profitably. This reveals that the fans still love to play the game and would be delighted to see the return of all the three main protagonists in the final DLC of GTA Online.

Also Read:

GTA 5 Mansions Update Launching on December 10 Brings Michael DLC-Rockstar Rocks

The Game Awards 2025 Confirmed vs Likely Reveals-Will it Reveal GTA 6 Trailer 3?

Advertisment

GTA 6 Announcement Expected Today, as GTA 5 Michael DLC Moves from December 9 to 10

GTA 5 Mansions Update Launch Reveals the Price of Three New Mansions You Can Own