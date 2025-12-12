The Game Awards 2025 Winners and Big Reveals-Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Wins Game of the Year

Held on December 11, 2025, The Game Awards once again brought together developers, players, and industry leaders for gaming’s biggest night. The Game Awards ceremony hosted by Geogh Keighley is not only about recognizing the efforts of the best in the industry, but is a mix of awards, celebrity appearances, musical performances and world premieres. Here are the winners in every category in the Game Awards 2025:

Game of The Year- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

The star of the night was Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, which not only won the Game of the Year Award, but has also managed to set records with the most nominations and wins. Clair Obscur is now getting new content and the patch notes for the new content have already been updated on various platforms. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has also received awards for Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Independent Game, Debut Indie Game, Best RPG, Best Art Direction, Best Performance (Jennifer English), and Best Score and Music, and that makes it a total of 9 awards.

The Game Awards 2025- The Big Reveals

Arc Raiders won the award for the Best Multiplayer Game and Baldur’s Gate 3 took the award for the Best Community Support. The three-hour event had plenty of surprises, like the first trailer for Control Resident, a reveal of Leon Kennedy’s role in Resident Evil Requiem, a big cast announcement for the upcoming Street Fighter movie, and the reveal of a brand-new Mega Man game.

Geoff Keighley had already confirmed that Tomb Raider would appear at The Game Awards, but the big surprise was that fans are getting not one, but two new games. Crystal Dynamics and Amazon Game Studios announced back-to-back releases set for 2026 and 2027. The first, arriving in 2026, is Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis. Despite the grand title, it’s actually a remake of the original Tomb Raider built in Unreal Engine 5 — much like Tomb Raider Anniversary, which updated the 1997 PlayStation classic for the PS2.

Then in 2027 comes Tomb Raider Catalyst, a brand-new adventure that seems to introduce a fresh take on Lara Croft. Long-time fans know Lara was originally conceived as “Laura Cruz,” a South American character, before being reimagined as British.

Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic was unveiled at The Game Awards with a short but exciting trailer that had Geoff Keighley so hyped his voice cracked. The teaser showed a spaceship landing on a rainy planet, followed by a woman in white robes staring into the camera as a lightsaber ignited. According to the trailer’s YouTube description, the game is a single-player story-driven adventure and a spiritual successor to the beloved KOTOR series.

Larian Studios has announced a new RPG called Divinity. Details are scarce, but it’s said to be even larger in scope than Baldur’s Gate 3. The debut trailer also made waves for being particularly unsettling.

Here is the Complete List of Winners for The Game Awards 2025

Game of the Year

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Best Art Direction

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Best Audio Design

Battlefield 6

Best Game Direction

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Best Multiplayer

Arc Raiders

Best Narrative

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Best Performance

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Best Score and Music

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Best Action

Hades 2

Best Action/Adventure Game

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Best Family Game

Donkey Kong Bananaza

Best Fighting Game

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

Best Independent Game

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Best Mobile Game

Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Best Ongoing Game

No Man's Sky

Best RPG

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Best Sports/Racing Game

Mario Kart World

Best Strategy/Sim Game

Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles

Best VR/AR Game

The Midnight Walk

Best Adaptation Game

The Last of Us season 2

Community Support

Baldur's Gate 3

Debut Indie Game

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Innovation in Accessibility

Doom: The Dark Ages

Games for Impact

South of Midnight

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike 2

Best Esports Athlete

Chovy

Best Esports Team

Team Vitality (Counter-Strike 2)

Content Creator of the Year

MoistCr1tikal

Most Anticipated Game

Grand Theft Auto 6

Player’s Voice

Wuthering Waves

Game Changer Award

Girls Make Games

Grand Theft Auto 6 won the Most Anticipated Title for the second time in a row, despite two delays. The hype for the game is high and the fans are looking forward to the release of the game.

