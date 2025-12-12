The Game Awards 2025 Winners and Big Reveals-Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Wins Game of the Year

Held on December 11, 2025, The Game Awards once again brought together developers, players, and industry leaders for gaming’s biggest night. The Game Awards ceremony hosted by Geogh Keighley is not only about recognizing the efforts of the best in the industry, but is a mix of awards, celebrity appearances, musical performances and world premieres. Here are the winners in every category in the Game Awards 2025:
Game of The Year- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
The star of the night was Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, which not only won the Game of the Year Award, but has also managed to set records with the most nominations and wins. Clair Obscur is now getting new content and the patch notes for the new content have already been updated on various platforms. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has also received awards for Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Independent Game, Debut Indie Game, Best RPG, Best Art Direction, Best Performance (Jennifer English), and Best Score and Music, and that makes it a total of 9 awards.
The Game Awards 2025- The Big Reveals
Arc Raiders won the award for the Best Multiplayer Game and Baldur’s Gate 3 took the award for the Best Community Support. The three-hour event had plenty of surprises, like the first trailer for Control Resident, a reveal of Leon Kennedy’s role in Resident Evil Requiem, a big cast announcement for the upcoming Street Fighter movie, and the reveal of a brand-new Mega Man game.
Geoff Keighley had already confirmed that Tomb Raider would appear at The Game Awards, but the big surprise was that fans are getting not one, but two new games. Crystal Dynamics and Amazon Game Studios announced back-to-back releases set for 2026 and 2027. The first, arriving in 2026, is Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis. Despite the grand title, it’s actually a remake of the original Tomb Raider built in Unreal Engine 5 — much like Tomb Raider Anniversary, which updated the 1997 PlayStation classic for the PS2.
Then in 2027 comes Tomb Raider Catalyst, a brand-new adventure that seems to introduce a fresh take on Lara Croft. Long-time fans know Lara was originally conceived as “Laura Cruz,” a South American character, before being reimagined as British.
Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic was unveiled at The Game Awards with a short but exciting trailer that had Geoff Keighley so hyped his voice cracked. The teaser showed a spaceship landing on a rainy planet, followed by a woman in white robes staring into the camera as a lightsaber ignited. According to the trailer’s YouTube description, the game is a single-player story-driven adventure and a spiritual successor to the beloved KOTOR series.
Larian Studios has announced a new RPG called Divinity. Details are scarce, but it’s said to be even larger in scope than Baldur’s Gate 3. The debut trailer also made waves for being particularly unsettling.
Here is the Complete List of Winners for The Game Awards 2025
Game of the Year
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Best Art Direction
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Best Audio Design
Battlefield 6
Best Game Direction
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Best Multiplayer
- Arc Raiders
Best Narrative
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Best Performance
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Best Score and Music
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Best Action
- Hades 2
Best Action/Adventure Game
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
Best Family Game
- Donkey Kong Bananaza
Best Fighting Game
- Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
Best Independent Game
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Best Mobile Game
- Umamusume: Pretty Derby
Best Ongoing Game
- No Man's Sky
Best RPG
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Best Sports/Racing Game
- Mario Kart World
Best Strategy/Sim Game
- Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles
Best VR/AR Game
- The Midnight Walk
Best Adaptation Game
- The Last of Us season 2
Community Support
- Baldur's Gate 3
Debut Indie Game
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Innovation in Accessibility
- Doom: The Dark Ages
Games for Impact
- South of Midnight
Best Esports Game
- Counter-Strike 2
Best Esports Athlete
- Chovy
Best Esports Team
- Team Vitality (Counter-Strike 2)
Content Creator of the Year
- MoistCr1tikal
Most Anticipated Game
- Grand Theft Auto 6
Player’s Voice
- Wuthering Waves
Game Changer Award
- Girls Make Games
Grand Theft Auto 6 won the Most Anticipated Title for the second time in a row, despite two delays. The hype for the game is high and the fans are looking forward to the release of the game.
Also Read:
GTA Online Weekly Update Launches for December 10 to 17, 2025-New DLC and Triple Money
GTA 5 Mansions DLC Launches with Three New Mansions, New Vehicles and Much More
GTA 5 Mansions Update Launch Reveals the Price of Three New Mansions You Can Own
GTA 6 Has Been a Long Wait and It is Evident in Michael's Look in GTA 5 Mansions Update