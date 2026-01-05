Forget GTA 6 as RDR2 Becomes Mysterious with its Newly Discovered Hidden Easter Egg

GTA 6 has been delayed and now the game will officially release on November 19, 2026 for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. A fear of further delay in release is still hanging around, but most of the fans expect the game in November 2026. GTA 6 release has always been unpredictable, but there are other games like RDR2 that you can look forward to while waiting for GTA 6. Recently, what has made Red Dead Redemption 2 exciting is the discovery of a hidden Easter Egg in the game, and this mystery has been discovered after along span of seven years. Content creator The Strange Man detailed it in a January 3 video, crediting early finders like Pariah87 and Reddit's u/FL4VA-01, as part of the ongoing Spider Dream Mystery.

Red Dead Redemption 2- The Hidden Easter Egg

The Red Dead Redemption 2 community is in shock after uncovering a brand-new mystery that has gone unnoticed since the game’s release in 2018. This mystery or the Easter Egg was first discovered by Pariah87, u/FL4VA-01 and goldenplaysterraria, and it is a Hidden Spider trail.

Players recently discovered a carefully designed easter egg by Rockstar Games involving a series of cryptic symbols and hidden messages scattered across the Heartlands. It begins with a spider symbol carved into a telegraph pole. When overlaid on the in-game map, the symbol points to eight different telegraph poles, each marked with a spider web and a feather that can be shot off.

At the center of this symbol lies a tree covered in a massive spider web, featuring the letter “N” and a drawing of a pole. Shooting a telegraph pole directly north of this tree reveals a hidden message beneath the wood, instructing players to head west for five more poles. Following those directions leads to another secret: a guitar symbol accompanied by the letters “NW.”

For now, the trail ends at Fort Wallace, where several guitars can be found, though none appear to hold any deeper significance. The discovery has left the community puzzled, with many speculating about what lies beyond this point.

This marks one of the most significant easter egg discoveries in Red Dead Redemption 2 in years. The fact that a giant spider web has remained hidden in plain sight for so long only adds to the intrigue, fueling excitement as players continue to search for the next piece of the puzzle.

Here is the post on ‘X’ that features a video on the Mystery:

ALL footage/info credit to The Strange Man who did an amazing video about this mystery



And a huge shoutout to Pariah87, u/FL4VA-01 and goldenplaysterraria for officially being the first people to ever discover this easter egg

Fans have shown a deep interest in the newly discovered mystery in RDR2, and some of them are even saying that a similar Spider Web mystery was seen in GTA 5 as well. Most of the fans are relating this newly discovered mystery to some cut content in the game. Similar content in GTA 5 is still an unsolved mystery, and the fans are eager to know what happens with this newly discovered mystery in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Waiting for GTA 6 to release is extremely tedious, and now the fans are jumping back to RDR2 because of this newly discovered Hidden Spider Trail mystery. Solving this mystery could be the best way to get engaged with a game like RDR2 that is one of the best games created by Rockstar Games.

