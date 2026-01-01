PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for January 2026 Include Need For Speed Unbound and More

PlayStation Plus has revealed its monthly line up of games for January 2026, and the games will be available to play for the PlayStation Plus members from Tuesday January 6 until Monday February 2. PS Plus Monthly Games for January 2026 reveals an attractive lineup that includes games like Need For Speed Unbound, Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed and Core Keeper.

Need for Speed Unbound- PS5

This newest entry into the Need for Speed franchise allows you to start at the bottom and move up through the ranks of the street racing community. Race alone, or with up to three friends, the game is packed with fast, thrilling races that keep the excitement high. You'll race against time, outrun police while competing for weekly prizes, and qualify for The Grand—the ultimate street racing competition in Lakeshore. Create your ideal garage filled with customized vehicles, express your individuality through styling, and listen to an international soundtrack that elevates every race you participate in.

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed- PS4 and PS5

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed is a colourful 3D adventure game where Mickey Mouse's magic paintbrush is used to create new worlds. Players will create new worlds by using a magic paintbrush to paint and reshape items in the game and bring them back to life; they can also destroy items with the thinner or make items disappear altogether. Players can interact with characters from Disney's history and collect Disney pin collectibles to unlock additional content (special features) for the game. In addition to using paintbrushes to create new worlds, players can also complete platforming level challenges designed after their favourite Disney animated films and short videos.

Core Keeper- PS4 and PS5

In this award-winning sandbox adventure that is set in a vast underground world filled with secrets, players will be able to either play solo or with up to seven friends. Players will be able to gather resources to create powerful tools and build a home base while uncovering an ever-changing world as they explore. Players will also improve their crafting and resource-gathering skills by defeating massive Titans and revealing the magical energy source known as the Core. Players can also grow crops, catch fish from exotic bodies of water, prepare different kinds of food, care for animals, meet interesting Cavelings, and design their own unique adventures.

PlayStation Plus members have until Monday January 5 to add Lego Horizon Adventures, Killing Floor 3, The Outlast Trials, Synduality Echo of Ada and Neon White to their game library.

