GTA Vice City on Browser Was Amazing, but Now It Stands Taken Down by Take Two

Grand Theft Auto Vice City is an action-adventure game from the GTA series that was released for PlayStation 2 in the year 2002, by Rockstar Games. Rockstar Games has published popular games like GTA Vice City and GTA 5 and the fans now looking forward to the next game in the series, GTA 6. GTA Vice City is available on Google Play Store for Android devices, but it requires you to purchase the game and then install it on your device. Just few days back, you could play GTA Vice City on your browser, and the game was available on nearly all the platforms. But, now the original GTA Vice City on a browser has just been taken down by Rockstar’s parent company, Take-Two.

Why Was GTA Vice City on Browser Taken Down by Take Two?

According to a user ‘GTA 6 Countdown’ on ‘X’ “The original GTA Vice City on a browser has just been taken down by Rockstar’s parent company, Take-Two. It was fun while it lasted”. A team of developers from Dos Zone had managed to make a browser port of the game that featured the original game that could support all screen resolutions. You had to visit the link Grand Theft Auto: Vice City | DOS games in browser to play Grand Theft Auto Vice City Game on your browser. The demo was limited, but it would have let you explore Vice City till you reached the first checkpoint (Hotel Oceanview). After this you had to upload an original game file to continue. But now when you visit the link to play GTA Vice City on your browser, you will get the message that states “This game was removed from the website due to a DMCA takedown request from Take-Two”.

Update: The original GTA Vice City on a browser has just been taken down by Rockstar’s parent company, Take-Two.



It was fun while it lasted. https://t.co/2TFVg8e571pic.twitter.com/lwSvpY0PNz — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) December 23, 2025

Most of the fans are unhappy about this recent happening, but is Take Two totally wrong for taking such strict action? One of the fans has posted on ‘X’ that “Not surprising Once something crosses from fan curiosity into redistribution, it gets messy fast, Fun projects still need permission. That line matters more than people think.” This seems right, as Grand Theft Auto games are a legacy that define Rockstar Games passion for perfection, and the amount of effort their team has put into creating games that last through generations. Any project that runs without a permission from the developing company can be taken down by that company if it doesn’t gel well with their policies.

Playing GTA Vice City on browser could be fun, but such a project should be launched by the company officially. However, the project was amazing and the fans had real fun with it till it lasted. Such steps have been taken earlier also by Take Two and this one was also had to come sooner or later. Take Two has done this to prevent unauthorized use of copyrighted game content, and with GTA 6 taking the players back to Vice City, this seems like an appropriate action. So, the fans had fun while it lasted, but this action by Take Two was certainly inevitable.

