GTA 6 PS5 Pro Bundle Could be a Reality and This is What We Know

GTA 6 has been delayed twice till now, and the game has still not lost its hype. Some fans believe that another delay in release might totally burn the hype for the game, but no one knows how the fans will react to another delay situation. GTA 6 is now releasing on November 19, 2026, on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, and the rumors on a possible GTA 6 and PlayStation Partnership have been around for a long time now. GTA 6 marketing has not yet started, and the rumors indicate that a possible GTA 6 and PlayStation partnership could happen for marketing GTA 6.

GTA 6 and PlayStation Partnership- What are the Possibilities?

Right now, nothing has been confirmed by either Sony or Rockstar Games on any kind of partnership. In fact, PlayStation’s upcoming games of 2026 video missed listing GTA 6, and this somewhere fueled the rumors whether GTA 6 is getting delayed further. GTA 6 received its second trailer and seventy screenshots in May 2025, and what made the whole thing interesting was Rockstar’s statement that confirmed that some parts of GTA 6 trailer 2 were made to run on Standard PS5. Also, GTA 6 was first available for Wishlist on PS5, while Xbox fans had to wait for some more time, before it was visible for Wishlist on the Microsoft store. However, this does not confirm anything, and here what is more important is that GTA 6 was showcased by Rockstar Games on PlayStation 5 through GTA 6 trailer 2.

Sony and Rockstar Games have a history, where they have launched PlayStation and GTA games bundles in the past. PlayStation has had GTA Bundles dating back to PS2, and this fact raises hopes for a probable GTA 6 and PS5 bundle or a GTA 6 and PS5 Pro bundle. PS5 Pro is an excellent console that runs PS5 Pro Enhance games like God of War Ragnarok and Marvel’s Spiderman 2 at higher resolutions (4K, 8K) and faster frame rates (60/ 120 fps). GTA 6 fans have believe that Sony potentially has marketing rights to GTA 6, and based on this belief they have an opinion that GTA 6 PS5 Pro bundle could be a reality. Also, PS5 Pro is set to get a big AI upscaling upgrade in 2026, and this could make PS5 Pro the best place to play GTA 6 at launch.

Back in September 2024, the XNC podcast hosted by Colt Eastwood and MAGG had also revealed that Rockstar and Sony were heading for a likely partnership, and they had also revealed that Sony was in the process of securing exclusive marketing rights for GTA 6 and PS5 and the upcoming PS5 Pro.

GTA 6 and PS5 Pro Bundle- What Could be the Included in the Bundle?

GTA 6 and PS5 Pro bundle if launched could get you a specific design or an exclusive controller for playing GTA 6 on your console on purchase of a PS5 or PS5 Pro console. Also, there is a possibility that you might get sort of extra bonuses or some extra in-game items like cars, vehicles or clothing. An early access to the game would be one crazy deal that could be offered to PS5 or PS5 Pro players. Rockstar has earlier used the early access strategy while launching DLCs back in GTA 4 and Red Dead Redemption’s era. Even the enhanced version of GTA 5 for PC had some special bonuses and discounts for those who played it on PlayStation consoles.

GTA 6 Special Edition PS5 or PS5 Pro Consoles Could Also Be a Reality

Some fans believe that a GTA 6 special edition console could also be a reality. A fan has posted on GTA 6 subreddit that “100% chance for a bundle. The RDR2 Bundle actually had the latest revision of the PS4 Pro before it even was sold separately.” Some fans also think that Sony would miss a huge opportunity to sell more consoles in case of a missing GTA 5 PS5 or PS5 Pro bundle.

So, GTA 6 and PS5 Pro bundle could be a reality, but nothing has been disclosed by Sony till now. GTA 6 is still far away from its release and more details will unfold closer to the release of the game.

