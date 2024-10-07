Fortnite Halloween 2024 Teases Saw-Get the Pickaxe for 800 V-Bucks

Fortnite Nightmares Update 2024 rumors are getting spookier and they are setting a new trend for the ‘800 V-Bucks’ again in the game. The rumors are that on Tuesday 8th October 2024, the new Fortnite Update will drop Leather Face, Chain Saw, Billy the Puppet, Pumpkin Omega Knight, some marshmallow skins in the background and Buff Remix.

Here is the post by the user ‘Shiina’ on ‘X’, which reveals the Arrival of Fortnite x Saw in October 2024:

According to Fortnite Leaks on ‘X’, the prices for the items have been leaked, and you can get the Pickaxe for 800 V-Bucks, Skin for 1500 V-Bucks, emote for 500 V-Bucks, and Wrap for 500 V-Bucks with the Back Bling (Included).

Here is the post:

FORTNITE SAW BILLY THE PUPPET SKIN ITEM SHOP PRICE!



- Skin (1,500 V-Bucks)

- Back Bling (Included)

- Pickaxe (800 V-Bucks)

- Emote (500 V-Bucks)

- Wrap (500 V-Bucks)



USE CODE 'FNLK' #ad pic.twitter.com/tkiXl4fGTW — Fortnite Leaks 🕜 (@ForkniteStatuss) October 6, 2024

So, if you have a real favorite out there, then you can start saving your V-Bucks for that particular item.

A Look at Fortnitemares 2024

Fortnite Live Events 2024

Fortnite recently featured a mini-event Doctor Doom Boss Battle on 5th October, 2024. The event featuring Doctor Doom started at 11 A.M. PT on 5th October 2024. Epic Games had released a trailer for the event and the trailer was just a one-line teaser “Doom is coming”. The event involved a massive NPC Doctor Doom, which appeared in the center of every Battle Royale Map. All the players had to work together to defeat the villain by dealing collective damage to his health bar. After an hour’s gameplay, when the health of the NPC was fully depleted, it escaped through a Rift. This ended the event and the social media was full of news about the event that lasted for just an hour.

Another Fortnite Live Event which is planned for the end of this year has the code name ‘Kiln’. The event is rumored to have 6 phases and a Black Hole at the end, which actually would refer to extended downtime at the end of this event. This has been revealed by the user ‘Egyptian Fortnite Leaker’ on ‘X’. This event will mark the end of the current season, and to add to this a new event after a month ‘Code Named Quail’ will take the players from OG into Chapter 6.

Here is the post on 'X' by Egyptian Fortnite Leaker:

UPCOMING BIG LIVE EVENT????



- Codename 'Kiln'

- Has 6 Phases and Black Hole at the end

- This could be a big live event for the end of the chapter



(Via me and @SpushFNBR) pic.twitter.com/V37fyWhfAO — Egyptian Fortnite Leaker (@Egyptian_Leaker) October 1, 2024

Epic Games seems to be focusing on live events in order to keep the gameplay for Fortnite fresh and immersive. Some other skins like the Heroic Hope, Starfish and others are also available for the players in the store.

