Halloween Arrives in GTA 5 Update 2024-Get Ready for the Zombie DLC

Also, North Yankton is coming back, and the players will get a free vehicle in the Salvage Yard, where, while wrapping up the Oktoberfest they will get a chance to claim the Albany Fränken Stange during The Cargo Ship Robbery.

Neha Joshi
GTA 5 Halloween Spooky Rewards Await

Also, North Yankton is coming back, and the players will get a free vehicle in the Salvage Yard, where, while wrapping up the Oktoberfest they will get a chance to claim the Albany Fränken Stange during The Cargo Ship Robbery. Get ready to grab new Demon Goat Masks and face paints and enjoy Double and Triple Rewards on Payphone Hits and Arena War Series, respectively.

As the scary season takes hold in GTA 5 Online this week, the players will witness a monthlong celebration of Halloween happenings on and above the streets of Los Santos which will all result in spooky encounters of different kinds. The weeks ahead will involve fighting with the extraterrestrials, hunting down ghosts, and all this will come with discounts and offers on costumes, disguises, and much more.

The next week will bring more surprises where the players will return to North Yankton for the first time in GTA 5 Online and dispatch the marching tides of undead in a new community challenge. This quest will be available for a limited time in the event.

Log In Rewards

Log in to receive the Black Demon Goat Mask.

Oktoberfest Gifts – Available till October 9

  • Pißwasser Good Time Tee
  • Gold Pißwasser Shorts
  • Alpine Outfit
  • Pißwasser Race Red
  • Pißwasser Race White limited-time liveries for the Übermacht Cypher (Drift)
  • Pißwasser Race Geometry and Pißwasser Race limited-time liveries for the Übermacht Sentinel Classic Widebody (Drift)
Weekly Challenge for the GTA 5 Online Halloween Update

Participate in two Arena War modes to receive GTA$100,000 and the Red Demon Goat Mask

Get 3X GTA$, RP, and AP

Arena War Series

Get 2X GTA$ & RP

Condemned

Payphone Hits

Discounts 100% off or Free

Green and Purple Martian Bodysuits

Discounts- 50% off

Dewbauchee JB 700W

Discounts 30% off

  • Arena War Outfits
  • Arena Workshop including Upgrades and Modifications
  • Arena War Vehicles and Arena Workshop Conversions
  • Albany Brigham
  • Albany Lurcher
  • Chariot Romero
  • Coil Cyclone
  • Declasse Tornado Rat Rod
  • LCC Sanctus
  • Vapid Caracara
  • Vapid GB200

Gun Van Primary Discounts

  • 30% Off: RPG
  • 30% Off GTA+ Members: Grenade Launcher

Salvage Yard Robberies

  • The Podium Robbery: Pegassi Torero (Top Tier)
  • The Cargo Ship Robbery: Albany Fränken Stange (Claimable) (Standard Tier)
  • The Duggan Robbery: Albany Hermes (Low Tier)

Free Vehicles in the new GTA Online Halloween Update

Test Rides

  • Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Annis Hellion, Chariot Romero Hearse, Declasse Tornado Rat Rod, LCC Sanctus & Western Daemon
  • Luxury Autos: Canis Terminus & Karin Asterope GZ
  • Test Track: Benefactor Feltzer, Coil Cyclone & Pfister 811
  • Premium Test Ride (HSW): Karin S95

Premium Race and Trials

Get Ready for the Zombie Gameplay DLC in GTA 5 Online

There are rumors that GTA 5 Online will feature a new Zombie DLC as a part of the Bottom Dollar Bounties Update. The content might drop next week and it will feature undead NPCs in the world of Los Santos. This DLC will be available only for a limited period of time in GTA 5 Online, and more information about the upcoming Zombie DLC will be disclosed by Rockstar in due time.

The new GTA 5 Halloween Update really bring a host of new content on the platform. The players can log in to the game and take part in all the missions to win some spooky rewards.

