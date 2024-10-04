GTA 6 Gameplay Teaser Confirmed by Rockstar Games Drives Fans Wild

Rockstar Games is known for maintain secrecy during the development phase of their upcoming games like GTA 6. Though there are many leaks around the popular upcoming game, GTA 6, but Rockstar Games has never broken its silence to put a confirmation stamp on any of these leaks around the game. Though, recently, the trend broke all of a sudden, as one of the GTA 6 gameplay leaks on various social media channels like reddit and X was confirmed by the parent company, Take Two Interactive, and this leak is driving the fans wild. The gameplay teaser was accidentally leaked and was pulled down immediately from all the social media channels by Rockstar Games.

Advertisment

Was the Post Legit?

The leak was shared on X by the user ‘GTA 6 Countdown’ and it involved a gameplay screenshot. This gameplay screenshot immediately captured the attention of the fans, and the fact that confirms it was legit was that GTA 6 Countdown was made to take it down without any delay. One of the YouTuber also got a copyright strike for posting a video on that revealed gameplay. The immediate action on the post and its subsequent removal from the social media channels is enough to prove that it was a legit post, and Michael himself has confirmed the legitimacy of the post. Michael’s post was also taken down immediately after the whole scenario became a little complicated.

Rocktober and GTA 6- Is Something Big Going to be Revealed Soon by Rockstar Games?

Advertisment

GTA 6 Countdown calls this month as Rocktober on X, as they believe that Rockstar Games carries a history of making many announcements and launches in this month. Here is the post by GTA 6 Countdown on X which showcases their major announcements and releases for the month of October in the past:

Launches & announcements Rockstar made in October, the company’s busiest month also known as Rocktober:



- GTA 2 (1999)

- Midnight Club Street Racing (2000)

- Smuggler’s Run (2000)

- GTA 3 (2001)

- GTA Vice City (2002)

(5/20) pic.twitter.com/b3LnlrkhBQ — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) October 3, 2024

Advertisment

GTA 6 gameplay screenshot reveal is a little debatable, as some of the fans believe that it was an AI image, but the main point to consider here is why would Take Two force the social media users to take down the image if it was just an AI generated image. This confirmed gameplay reveal also points at the GTA 6 trailer 2 release according to some fans. The fact that might be actually worrying Rockstar games right now is that the GTA 6 trailer 2 might also get released like this before its actual official release, as the same thing happened with the trailer 1 also.

GTA 6 leaks have been happening for quite a while now, and the recent 1 being the trailer 2 release date and the story length leaks. GTA 6 trailer 2 according to the leaks is supposed to release today, and the story length is being rumored to be shorter than the story length of RDR2 and this has sparked enough discussion in the GTA 6 gaming community. Rockstar’s sudden move regarding copyright strike for social media users who are posting about GTA 6 leaks, puts Rockstar Games in a questionable position. Most of the fans are thinking either the leaks are real or Rockstar Games is up to something big in the so called Ocktober month. However, no information has come from the official front and these are just leaks that are being rumored to be confirmed by Rockstar Games themselves.

Some of the fans also believe that Rockstar Games is taking such stringent action against the YouTubers and social media users, as they do not want anyone spreading any kind of negative news about the game, like the one about the shorter story length.

Advertisment

GTA 6 is the most highly anticipated game in the upcoming games category and any kind of leaks around the game will not reduce the hype. The game is set to launch in the fall of 2025 for the Xbox X/S and the PS5 consoles, and is expected to have enough DLCs and side content even if the main story length is not that long. The fans are really expecting the trailer 2 today, and if the leaks are really true, then the fans will get another fascinating glimpse of the most awaited game in a very short while.

Also Read:

Best PS5 Games Deals-GTA 5 and Assassin’s Creed Mirage at Half Price (pcquest.com)

Advertisment

How to Get G36 Bunny Mastermind Gun in Free Fire MAX-Fire Up Your Game (pcquest.com)

Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Codes for October 2024-Drive in Style (pcquest.com)

GTA 6 Marketing is Being Done through GTA Online-GTA 6 Cities Spotted (pcquest.com)