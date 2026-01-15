Forza Horizon 6 Leaks Point at May 19, 2026, Release-Pre Order Gets You an 'Exclusive' Tuned Ferrari J50

Forza Horizon Series comprises of crazy games that let you explore the vibrant and ever-evolving open world landscapes of Mexico with limitless, fun driving action in hundreds of the world’s greatest cars. After the huge success of Forza Horizon 5, the fans are now looking forward to the next game in the series, Forza Horizon 6. Based on some leaks in subreddit ‘XboxGamesPass’, Forza Horizon 6 is being rumored to release on May 19, 2026.

Forza Horizon 6- Release Date Rumors

The source of the leaks is a pop-up window that started appearing in Forza Horizon 5, and according to the image, the early-access launch of Forza Horizon 6 is on 15 May, with the standard edition release on 19 May, 2026.

🚨LEAK



FORZA HORIZON 6 launches May 19, 2026



▫️ 550+ real cars

▫️ Early Access – Play 4 days early starting May 15

▫️ VIP Membership

▫️ Welcome Pack

▫️ Car Pass

▫️ Time Attack Car Pack

▫️ Italian Passion Car Pack (coming post-launch)

▫️ 2 Premium Expansions (coming post-launch)

Premium Upgrade- Offers

The leaks also suggest that the users who purchase the premium upgrade will receive the following:

Early Access, which will allow the users to play the game four days early, starting May 15, 2026.

VIP Membership is also a part of the Premium Upgrade plan.

Premium Upgrade will also get you a Welcome Pack and Car Pass.

Other included benefits are Time Attack Car Pack, Italian Passion Car Pack (coming post-launch), and 2 Premium Expansions (coming post-launch)

Pre-orders will also receive an ‘exclusive’ tuned Ferrari J50

Forza Horizon fans are excited and one of the fans says “Forza Horizon is one of the very rare gamepass games that I would buy the premium upgrade for.” Horizon Game Pass has always been a good deal for the users, as the early access and the goodies that come with the pass make it worth the purchase. Players who place pre-orders for the game will get an ‘exclusive’ tuned Ferrari J50 and that also sounds like a real good deal.

The leaks seem to be real, but the fans are hoping that this time they make the city feel alive and not have empty streets like previous games in the series. The game has extremely positive reviews on Stream, but there is always some room for improvement, and this could be one of the opportunities for the game to attract a larger user base.

