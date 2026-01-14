PS Plus Extra and Premium Games for January 2026 Leaked-Resident Evil Village and More

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Games for the month of January 2026 have been leaked ahead of their release. These games have been leaked by a known leaker, Billbil-Kun of Dealabs magazine, and the lineup includes six different games. These games were yet to be revealed by Sony for the subscribers but the leaks have revealed what’s in store for the PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers for the month of January. The best part is, if the leaks stand true, then PS Plus subscribers are in for a real treat this month.

PS Plus Extra and Premium January 2026 Leaked Games

The first game from the lineup is Resident Evil Village for the platforms PS4 and PS5. Excitement is high for the release of the game Resident Evil Requiem that is releasing on February 27, 2026, and this makes it the perfect time to play older games in the series. This survival horror game is set a few years after the horrifying events in the critically acclaimed Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. The all-new storyline begins with Ethan Winters and his wife Mia living peacefully in a new location, free from their past nightmares. Just as they are building their new life together, tragedy befalls them once again.

Next game in the league is Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, and the game is available for PS4 and PS5. Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth, the next title in the Yakuza series, brings together two heroic ‘dragons’ in an expansive new RPG that takes the franchise to a brand-new location in the heart of the Pacific Ocean.

Expeditions: A Mudrunner Game and A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead are the next two leaked games for the PS Plus Extra and Premium Catalog for January 2026. Expeditions: A Mudrunner Game, is an off-road adventure game and comes with a three-star rating on Steam. It is available for the platforms PS4 and PS5. The game lets you chart through expansive open worlds in search of hidden treasures and forgotten ruins. It is a groundbreaking off-road simulation crafted by Saber Interactive, creators of the critically acclaimed SnowRunner.

A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead available for PS5 platform is a single-player horror adventure game inspired by the critically acclaimed blockbuster movie franchise that highlights a unique survivor story after an invasion of deadly creatures. The game works on the principle 'Survive in Silence'. In this exclusive spin-off, you experience the journey of a young woman who must endure a treacherous apocalypse in the midst of interpersonal family conflicts, all while coming to terms with her own inner fears.

Last two leaked games are The Exit 8 and Art of Rally, and they are available for PS4 and PS5 players. The Exit 8 is a short walking simulator inspired by Japanese underground passageways, liminal spaces and back rooms. The game is only available in Japanese and English, but if you understand the above description of the anomaly, you can probably play it all the way through. The game has extremely positive reviews on Steam and this makes it an excellent addition to the list of PS Plus Games for Extra and Premium for the month of January 2026.

Art of Rally lets you race in the golden era of rally. The game is really interesting as it lets you drive iconic cars from the 60s to Group B across the world through colorful and stylized environments in top-down view.

