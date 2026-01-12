Rockstar Games Could Drop GTA 6 Trailer 3 in February-Have We Heard This Before?

Recent rumors on GTA 6 are around its trailer 3, which is expected to drop before February 3, 2026. Take-Two’s Next Financial Earnings Call is scheduled for February 3, 2026, and the fans now expect a major GTA 6 announcement before February 3, 2026. This reminds me of February 2025, when the internet was flooded with stories on GTA 6 trailer 2 expected release in February 2025. GTA 6 trailer theories have always been wild, and none of them including the popular Moon Theory have ever been able to predict the correct release date for any trailer.

Rockstar Games has always been extremely silent over GTA 6 development and marketing, and this also continuously fuels GTA 6 delay rumors. At one point in 2025, we were extremely tired of hearing these GTA 6 trailer release theories, as nothing ever happened on the predicted dates.

GTA 6 Trailer 3 in February- Could that be a Reality?

A fan has sparked discussion on a similar query in GTA 6 subreddit “Is there a realistic chance that Trailer 3 drops before the February Take-Two earnings call, or does it feel more likely that Rockstar will wait and reveal it closer to the next earnings call later in the year (most likely around May)?” GTA 6 fans have replied to this post with various comments and predictions. One of them says “I think we'll get a definite answer by May whether it will be released on time or delayed. Until then, Zelnick and Take Two will just keep saying, "Oh, our game will be released on time in November."

Most of the fans have an opinion that marketing for GTA 6 will begin around April or May, and a trailer 3 announcement for the game would drop by the month of May 2026. Rockstar Games usually start marketing their game four to five months before the release, and GTA 6 still has a long way to go before it releases finally. Most of the fans are expecting that the game could be delayed further, and any such information would come from Rockstar Games closer to Take-Two’s May 2026, Financial Earnings Call.

Take-Two CEO, Strauss Zelnick has always shown conviction in every release date announced by Rockstar Games, but despite that GTA 6 has faced two official delays coupled with some very strong rumors about the third expected delay.

Is Rockstar Games Unpredictable?

GTA 6 trailer 3 release date is also a complete mystery like the previous two trailers. GTA 6 trailer 2 was dropped quietly by Rockstar Games on May 6, 2025, along with seventy screenshots for the game. But this was done after the release delay announcement for the game, and obviously at that time any kind of trailer or marketing material for GTA 6 was least expected by the fans. GTA 6 fans had been expecting GTA 6 trailer 2 in November, 2025. All Thanks to the popular Moon theory, and then came the January 30th theory, but the trailer finally landed in May 2025 with the release delay announcement.

All this reveals that Rockstar Games is highly unpredictable and GTA 6 Trailer 3 release predictions based on past occurrences are just not relevant. A fan had very rightly posted on GTA 6 subreddit sometime back in this context “The only pattern I see repeating itself is the delays, there is no way the game will launch in May of 2026, probably delayed one more time to November or December. That date of May is to make the investors happy and to evade the loss of hype for the game.” And the fan was absolutely right; the game did get delayed to November 2026.

From Now Till the Release- It's a Long Road

The fans are now confident, if nothing comes from Rockstar Games by May 2026, then the game is obviously delayed to 2027. This could be true also, as based on insider, Jason Schreier’s recent reveal, GTA 6 is still not content complete. He has revealed GTA 6 as a PlayStation exclusive, but there has to be a reason why this exclusive was missing from PlayStation’s 2026 upcoming games trailer.

Right now, there is no information on what Rockstar Games is planning. Some rumors point to a confirmed release in November 2026, while some indicate a delay. But if GTA 6 is still releasing in November, then there is now way that Rockstar Games should stop itself from dropping a trailer 3 or a gameplay reveal trailer in May this year. The fans can hope for the best, and keep believing that the game is still on track.

