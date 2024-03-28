Free Fire Advance Server OB44 APK Download for Your Android Device

Free Fire MAX is a popular third-person survival shooter game and can be easily played on your Android devices and PC for free. The game can be easily downloaded from the Google Play Store for Android and to play it on your PC you just need to install the Google Play Games Beta app on your PC. Free Fire MAX game is well known for its regular updates and Free Fire OB44 Update is the next upcoming update in the game. Free Fire Advance Server OB44 Download gives you access to the new, unreleased features of the game. You need to register for the test server through the Free Fire Advancer Server Registration site, and if selected for the beta testing program by the company you will get hold of the opportunity to play the Free Fire MAX game with the upcoming update before its actual release on Google Play Store.

Free Fire Advance Server OB44 APK Release Date

The official timeline for the Free Fire Advance Server OB44 runs from March 22nd 2024 to April 3rd 2024. The players can register for the advance server on the official website and if selected they will get access to the Free Fire Advance Server OB44 APK file Download link directly on their mail. The Free Fire Advance Server File Size is somewhere between 800 MB-1GB and the access is available only for Android devices. The players need to remember that it is important to get the ‘Activation Code’ on your mobile to get access to the Free Fire Advance Server OB44 APK Download file.

Steps for Free Fire Advance Srver OB44 APK Download

· Visit the official website for Free Fire Advance Server- Click Here.

· On the webpage log in with your Google or Facebook account (It should be the account you have used for creating your Free fire account).

· Once you are logged in you will be taken to a page where you will need to fill in certain details like your mail id etc. to sign up for the Free Fire Advance Server Registration.

· After you have entered all the required details you need to click on ‘Join Now’.

· If you are selected for the Free Fire Advance Server program you will receive the ‘Activation Code’ and the ‘Advance Server OB44 APK File’ Link in your game in-mail.

If you are selected for the Free Fire Advance Server OB44 program, you will need to download the Free Fire Advance Server OB44 APK File provided to you in your registered email along with the Activation code for the program.

Steps for Free Fire Advance Server OB44 APK Link Download

· You need to download the Free Fire OB44 APK File from the link provided to you in your email.

· On your Android device Go to Settings>Security>Enable Installation from Unknown Devices.

· Open the downloaded APK file and install it with the help of instructions on your screen.

· Now, launch the Free Fire Advance Server app using the ‘Activation Code’ provided to you in your email.

Get the Bug Hunter Reward of 1000 Free Fire Diamonds

If you play the Free Fire game with the Free Fire Advance Server, you can get access to the first Unknown Bug Hunter Reward of 1000 Free Fire diamonds in the game. Free Fire diamonds are an important in-game currency, as it can be used for buying various upgrades and in-game items in the Free Fire game.

New Items in the Free Fire MAX OB44 Update?

Some of the new items in the Free Fire MAX OB44 Update are: a new character called Kairso, new weapons, etc.

Free Fire MAX is a popular battle game and is well-known for its regular updates. Free Fire MAX OB44 Update is definitely going to be launched with new exciting features that will make the gaming experience more immersive for the players.

