Free Fire MAX 8th Anniversary Free Events- Check Schedule and Free Rewards

Free Fire MAX has launched its 8th Anniversary Events for the server and the events come with some exclusive free rewards. There are events like Beyond Infinity Battle Card Event, Find the Ticket Event, Relay Event, Infinity Ring Face Off Event and many more. These events come with some exclusive free rewards like a Free Exclusive Gloo wall, Battle Card Infinity, Random Load Out Loot Crate, Beyond Infinity Bundle and more. Here is the complete schedule for the Free Fire MAX 8th Anniversary free events and the rewards you can grab in these events.

Free Fire MAX 8th Anniversary Events- Schedule

Beyond Infinity Battle Card Event- June 20 to June 16, 2025

June 20 to June 16, 2025 8 th Anniversary Event (Find the Ticket Event)- June 20 to July 13, 2025

June 20 to July 13, 2025 8 th Anniversary Relay Event- June 20 to July 13, 2025

June 20 to July 13, 2025 Design Your Lobby Event- June 20 to July 13, 2025

June 20 to July 13, 2025 Infinity Ring Face Off - June 27 to July 4, 2025

- June 27 to July 4, 2025 8 th Anniversary Check - in- June 30 to July 7- 2025

- June 30 to July 7- 2025 All Aboard - July 1 to July 7, 2025

- July 1 to July 7, 2025 Happy 8 th Anniversary - July 5 to July 7, 2025

- July 5 to July 7, 2025 Drive by Emote- July 8 to July 13, 2025

Free Fire MAX Beyond Infinity Battle Card Event- Rewards

The event brings three free exclusive rewards, Woo- Wooh…Train Sound, Voice Note, Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, and Battle Card- Beyond Infinity.

How to Access the Event and Grab the Rewards?

Go to the Events section in the left-hand bar menu.

Now, go to the 8 th Anniversary Events.

Anniversary Events. Here, go to the Anniversary Battle Card Event.

You will see some BR/CS missions on your screen. You just need to complete the missions within the specified time frame of the event and earn some tokens.

Now, you can redeem these tokens against the rewards.

Free Fire MAX 8th Anniversary Event- Find the Hidden Ticket and Redeem it

There is a hidden ticket in the Solara map, and you need to find the ticket in order to redeem it against the rewards. Here are the rewards you can get for redeem the ticket:

Bat- Railway Signal

50% Gold Card

50% EXP Card

Random Loadout Loot Crate

Free Fire MAX Gold x 500

Free Fire MAX 8th Anniversary Relay Event

Relay Event is making a comeback with Free Fire MAX 8th Anniversary events. The reward for the Relay Event in Free Fire MAX is the Exclusive Gloo Wall. You need to look out for players with the special Avatar Frame to take part in the Gloo Wall Relay. The exclusive Gloo Wall that comes as a reward for the Gloo Wall Relay Event is a co-created Gloo Wall, designed and voted for by all the players in the game.

Free Fire MAX 8th Anniversary Event- Other Free Rewards

You need to complete daily missions and earn tokens. These tokens earned by you in BR/CS matches can be used to spin and earn free rewards. Here are all the free rewards for the 8th Anniversary Event:

Log in Rewards- Log in between July 4 to July 7, 2025

Beyond Infinity Bundle

Gold Royale Voucher

Jeep- Beyond infinity

Random Loadout Loot Crate

Infinity Cart

Free Fire MAX 8th Anniversary Design Your Lobby Event

If you are looking forward to decorating your lobby, then you can join this event to earn decorative parts, and design your own train that will appear at the back of the lobby.

Free Fire MAX 8th Anniversary free Events come with some exclusive free rewards. The events will stay on the server for a limited time, so just play the game and grab some exclusive free rewards.

