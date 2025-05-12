Free Fire MAX Emote Royale Event -Get Midnight Peruse and FFWC Throne Emotes

Free Fire MAX is an extremely popular survival-shooter game and the game owes its popularity to regular updates and new events that are launched on the platform on a regular basis. These events and updates keep the players continuously engaged with the platform, and they also bring some exclusive rewards that work on making the gameplay interesting. After the Skydive event, Free Fire MAX has launched a new Emote Royale event for the server, and the event brings some exclusive emotes like the Peruse Emote and the FFWWC Throne as a Grand Prize to the platform. The event guarantees Grand Prize within first 50 spins.

Free Fire MAX Emote Royale Event- Release Date

Free Fire MAX Emote Royale has been launched today, on May 12, 2025, and the event will stay on the server for the next 12 days. It is a Luck Royale event and the players are required to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to win some exclusive emotes in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Emote Royale Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, got to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here, go to the Emote Royale Event.

Now, you can make spins using your Free Fire MAX diamonds. You will require 20 Free Fire MAX diamonds for 1 spin and 200 diamonds for 11 spins.

There is no repeated Grand Prize in the event.

You will get a guaranteed Grand Prize within 50 spins or less.

Free Fire MAX Emote Royale Event- Rewards

Grand Prize

Midnight Peruse Emote

FFWC Throne

Pillow Fight

Eternal Descent

Other Prizes

Skyboard- Prey and Predator

Pet Skin: Undead Rockie

Backpack- Sauce Swagger

Loot Box- Violet Core

Black Leather Jacket (Female)

Male Techwear (Pants)

Sneaker (Vogue)

The Rose Monster

Free Fire MAX Emote Royale event will stay on the server for a limited time. You are required to use your Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins and earn some exclusive emotes in the event.

