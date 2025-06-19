Free Fire MAX 8th Anniversary Celebrations on June 20, 2025-Get Free Gloo Wall

Free Fire MAX launched the new Solara map for the players, as a part of its 8th Anniversary Celebrations. Along with the 8th Anniversary Celebrations, a new update, OB49 was launched across servers, and the update brought new gameplay, character reworks, and more to the gaming platform. The fun just doesn’t stop here in Free Fire MAX, as Free Fire MAX is still celebrating its 8th Anniversary, and the events here come with loads of surprises and rewards.

Free Fire MAX 8th Anniversary- What’s in store?

The official social media handle of Free Fire MAX says “8 years of Booyahs, battles & bonds. Legends were made. Battles were won. And the journey continues… Are you ready to celebrate with us?” Here are all the *th Anniversary events, where you can participate and grab exclusive rewards.

Decorate Your Lobby Event

If you are looking forward to decorating your lobby, then you can join this event to earn decorative parts, and design your own train that will appear at the back of the lobby.

Relay Event

The Relay Event is making a comeback in Free Fire MAX 8th Anniversary Celebrations. The Relay Reward for the Relay Event is co-created Gloo Wall, designed and voted for by all the players in the game.

Other Events and Rewards

There are various other rewards that you can grab in the game during 8th Anniversary Celebrations, and this includes an exclusive male outfit bundle.

Special in-match Gameplay

As part of the special in-match gameplay during Free Fire MAX 8th Anniversary Celebrations, you will get to see some new gameplay mechanics across BR and CS. In Battle Royale Infinity Stations appear on the map, allowing players to capture stations and board trains to the Infinity Ring. At Infinity Ring two teams will face off in an intense battle, with the winner earning powerful Infinity items like the Infinity Gloo Maker, Infinity Revival Card, Infinity Chip, and Infinity Inhaler. Each of these items would be inspired by the unique mechanics from the past. In Clash Squad Infinity items can be selected at the beginning of each match.

Celebrations with a New 8th Anniversary-Themed Train Cabin

The celebrations during the event can also be enjoyed by the players with a special 8th Anniversary-themed train cabin, before parachuting at the beginning of the map. Players can also take advantage of the Buff Express, Weapon Express, and Gloo Wall Express, which would provide unique perks for those who battle their way to the Infinity train.

Find the Hidden Anniversary Ticket Event

The event will run from now till July 13, 2025. You need to find a hidden ticket in Solara Map, and on June 20, 2025, you would get to know what it can be used for in the game.

Get Ready for Free Fire MAX 8th Anniversary

This event will run from June 3 to June 13, 2025, and it involves special buffs for the players in BR and CS gameplay.

Eat Infinity cakes for buffs and special helmets in BR.

Capture the Infinity Airdrops for Infinite Supplies in BR.

Purchase special helmets at the store in CS.

Free Fire MAX 8th Anniversary Event is bringing loads of surprises and rewards for the players. You need to participate in the celebrations to earn a free reward like a Gloo Wall.

