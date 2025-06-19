GTA 6 Wanted System Details Reveal Realistic Police Combat Tactics-Rumors

GTA 6 is now coming on May 26, 2026, for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. The game was set to release in the fall of 2025, but Rockstar games announced the delay in its release in early May this year. But the fans got their much-wanted GTA 6 trailer 2 and seventy screenshots for the game, which were quietly released by Rockstar games after the release delay announcement. GTA 6 leaks have always been popular, as it is a highly anticipated game that belongs to the popular action-adventure genre. GTA Series games have always been known for their reckless car driving, drugs, crime and action-oriented gameplay, where the players get an opportunity to explore an open world full of surprises, but GTA 6 will surely offer more than this to the players.

GTA 6 promises to take you back to the neon-soaked streets of Leonida, but the map for GTA 6 is not restricted to Leonida only, as it is much more expansive than the maps for earlier games in the series. Not much has been revealed about the gameplay of GTA 6, but some new gameplay elements apart from the standard ones keep appearing frequently in some or the other kinds of leaks. Now, the latest leaks on GTA 6 on X by the user ‘GTA 6 Countdown’, reveal some unconfirmed details about the Wanted System in GTA 6.

GTA 6 Wanted System Details- Extremely Realistic

The leaks reveal that police will set up parameters after a serious crime and will attempt to question witnesses and suspects. This would be like what happens in real life crime scenarios.

So, if you return to the scene of the crime, you would gain one star, as you will be recognized as a person of interest, who will be questioned by the police. If you manage to run away from the crime scene, then you will gain another star, and if you really manage to incriminate yourself, you will be thanked by the police and their attention will be focused on others.

Combat tactics will be extreme, where police will use tear gas, dogs, riot shields, and they will also recognize your vehicle after you commit a crime.

Police can form road blocks and clear an area of civilians before approaching. They secure the zone in the player's vicinity to stop them from leaving and NPCs from entering and can order the player to surrender - FIB and NOOSE will attack in waves. If the player eliminates all NOOSE in the wave, FIB will attempt to negotiate with the player, provided the player has NPC hostages in a building.

Military uses a sustained pressure advanced tactical system by splitting into two groups. One group moves while the other provides suppressive fire, making the player feel pinned down and unable to move, using lethal tools like grenades instead of flashbangs or tear gas.

GTA 6 Wanted System leaks show that the game will be extremely realistic, as the virtual representation of real-life scenarios would be very close to reality. GTA 6 is all set to break the wall between the real and the virtual world once it releases, and this makes the game worth the wait.

