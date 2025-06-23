Free Fire MAX Emote Royale Event-Get Creation Days and Raise Your Thumb Emote

Free Fire MAX is currently celebrating its 8th Anniversary, where the players are given an opportunity to grab a Free Infinity Battle Card and a Free Gloo Wall. To get these free rewards you need to participate in the Free Fire MAX 8th Anniversary Events and complete some tasks given on your screen. Along with the 8th Anniversary event, an Emote Royale event has also been launched for the server. The event brings to you an opportunity to grab exclusives Prize like the Creation Days Emote and Raise Your Thumb Emote.
Free Fire MAX Emote Royale Event- Release Date
Free Fire MAX Emote Royale Event was launched today on June 23, 2025, and will stay on the server till the next 15 days. It is a Luck Royale event and the players are required to spend their Free Fire MAX Emote Royale Event in order to win some exclusive rewards.
How to Access the Free Fire MAX Emote Royale Event?
- Open Free Fire MAX on your device.
- Now, go to the Emote Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.
- Here, go to the Emote Royale Event.
- Now, you are required to spend 4 diamonds for 1 spin and 40 diamonds for 11 spins in the event. Right now, you are getting a discount on the number of diamonds required for spinning, as Free Fire MAX is celebrating its 8th Anniversary.
Free Fire MAX Emote Royale Event- Rewards
Grand Prize
- Creation Emote
- Raise Your Thumb
- Applause
- Baby Shark
Other Prizes
- Hope Seeker (Top)
- Wasteland Roamer (Top)
- Hope Seeker (Bottom)
- Phoenix Knight (Bottom)
- Backpack- Halloween Nights
- Cuddly Panda
- Spirit- Reflex
- Birthday Gift
- Moonlight Ballad (Kingfisher + Desert) Weapon Loot Crate
- Song of Hana (Kingfisher + M500) Weapon Loot Crate
- Lava Luster (Charge Buster + G18) Weapon Loot Crate
- Phoenix (Mini Uzi + AUG) Weapon Loot Crate
- Kami Series (MB28 + SCAR) Weapon Loot Crate
- Violet Fear (G36) Weapon Loot Crate
- Winter Bones Weapon Loot Crate
- Road Savvy (G36) Weapon Loot Crate
- Armor Crate
- Supply Crate
- Leg Pockets
- Pocket Market
- Bonfire
- Airdrop Aid
- Secret Clue
- Bounty Token
Free Fire MAX Emote Royale event will be there on the server for a limited time. The players can grab the emotes they want at a discounted price and flaunt them in front of the other players.
