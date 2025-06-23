Free Fire MAX Emote Royale Event-Get Creation Days and Raise Your Thumb Emote

Free Fire MAX is currently celebrating its 8th Anniversary, where the players are given an opportunity to grab a Free Infinity Battle Card and a Free Gloo Wall. To get these free rewards you need to participate in the Free Fire MAX 8th Anniversary Events and complete some tasks given on your screen. Along with the 8th Anniversary event, an Emote Royale event has also been launched for the server. The event brings to you an opportunity to grab exclusives Prize like the Creation Days Emote and Raise Your Thumb Emote.

Free Fire MAX Emote Royale Event- Release Date

Free Fire MAX Emote Royale Event was launched today on June 23, 2025, and will stay on the server till the next 15 days. It is a Luck Royale event and the players are required to spend their Free Fire MAX Emote Royale Event in order to win some exclusive rewards.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Emote Royale Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the Emote Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here, go to the Emote Royale Event.

Now, you are required to spend 4 diamonds for 1 spin and 40 diamonds for 11 spins in the event. Right now, you are getting a discount on the number of diamonds required for spinning, as Free Fire MAX is celebrating its 8th Anniversary.

Free Fire MAX Emote Royale Event- Rewards

Grand Prize

Creation Emote

Raise Your Thumb

Applause

Baby Shark

Other Prizes

Hope Seeker (Top)

Wasteland Roamer (Top)

Hope Seeker (Bottom)

Phoenix Knight (Bottom)

Backpack- Halloween Nights

Cuddly Panda

Spirit- Reflex

Birthday Gift

Moonlight Ballad (Kingfisher + Desert) Weapon Loot Crate

Song of Hana (Kingfisher + M500) Weapon Loot Crate

Lava Luster (Charge Buster + G18) Weapon Loot Crate

Phoenix (Mini Uzi + AUG) Weapon Loot Crate

Kami Series (MB28 + SCAR) Weapon Loot Crate

Violet Fear (G36) Weapon Loot Crate

Winter Bones Weapon Loot Crate

Road Savvy (G36) Weapon Loot Crate

Armor Crate

Supply Crate

Leg Pockets

Pocket Market

Bonfire

Airdrop Aid

Secret Clue

Bounty Token

Free Fire MAX Emote Royale event will be there on the server for a limited time. The players can grab the emotes they want at a discounted price and flaunt them in front of the other players.

Also Read:

Free Fire MAX 8th Anniversary Celebrations on June 20, 2025-Get Free Gloo Wall

Free Fire MAX New Wall Royale Event-Get Exclusive Gloo Walls as Rewards

Sony’s PlayStation Portable 2 Reported to be AMD Powered with AI Upscaling and 16GB RAM

GTA 6 Story Reported to be Rejected Three Times, Resulting in Dan Houser’s Exit