Free Fire MAX Booyah Pass Ring Event-Unlock Booyah Pass Premium Plus with 9 Diamonds

Free Fire MAX Booyah Pass Ring Moonlit Venture Event has been launched for the server on 1st April 2025. The new Booyah Pass Luck Royale event for April 2025 gives an opportunity to the players to grab Booyah Pass Premium Plus by spinning in the event. Booyah Pass Premium Plus provides the players with 50 BP levels instantly and also lets them enjoy all the privileges and rewards for the month. Booyah Pass Premium for April 2025 was launched on the 1st of April and will be available for the next 30 days.
How to Access the Free Fire MAX Booyah Pass Ring Event?
- Open Free Fire MAX on your device.
- Go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.
- Now, go to the Booyah Pass Ring Event.
- You will need 9 Free Fire MAX diamonds to make 1 spin and 90 Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make 11 spins in the event.
Free Fire MAX Booyah Pass Ring Moonlit Venture- Rewards
- Booyah Pass Premium Plus
- BP Ring Token x 1
- BP Ring Token x 2
- BP Ring Token x 3
- BP Ring Token x 5
- BP Ring Token x 10
Exchange Rewards
The BP Ring Tokens earned by you can be used for redeeming rewards in the event.
- Booyah Pass Premium Plus x 200 BP Ring Tokens
- Booyah Pass Premium x 90 BP Ring Tokens
- BP EXP (5) x 100 BP Ring Tokens
- Armor Crate x 1 BP Ring Token
- Supply Crate x 1 BP Ring Token
- Leg Pockets x 1 BP Ring Token
- Bounty Token x 1 BP Ring Token
- Pocket Market x 1 BP Ring Token
- Bonfire x 1 BP Ring Token
- Airdrop Aid x 1 BP Ring Token
- Secret Clue x 1 BP Ring Token
Booyah Pass Moonlit Venture for April 2025 comes with many exclusive rewards at various levels.
|
Level
|
Rewards
|
Level 1
|
M14- Firefly Chaser
|
Level 10
|
Skyboard- Firefly Chaser
|
Level 20
|
Moonlit Venture Banner
|
Level 30
|
Lootbox- Firefly Tent
|
Level 40
|
Grenade- Firefly Glow
|
Level 50
|
M14- Firefly Chaser
|
Level 60
|
Dagger Firefly Sting
|
Level 70
|
Firefly Shoes
|
Level 90
|
Gloo Wall Firefly Chaser
|
Level 100
|
Firefly Catcher Bundle
Free Fire MAX April 2025 Booyah Pass will cost you 499 diamonds, but with the event you can unlock Booyah Pass Premium with 9 Free Fire MAX diamonds. The rewards available with the Booyah Pass are exclusive and you now have the opportunity to get the Booyah Pass Premium Plus by spending minimum Free Fire MAX diamonds.
