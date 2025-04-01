Free Fire MAX Booyah Pass Ring Event-Unlock Booyah Pass Premium Plus with 9 Diamonds

Free Fire MAX Booyah Pass Ring Moonlit Venture Event has been launched for the server on 1st April 2025. The new Booyah Pass Luck Royale event for April 2025 gives an opportunity to the players to grab Booyah Pass Premium Plus by spinning in the event. Booyah Pass Premium Plus provides the players with 50 BP levels instantly and also lets them enjoy all the privileges and rewards for the month. Booyah Pass Premium for April 2025 was launched on the 1st of April and will be available for the next 30 days.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Booyah Pass Ring Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Now, go to the Booyah Pass Ring Event.

You will need 9 Free Fire MAX diamonds to make 1 spin and 90 Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make 11 spins in the event.

Free Fire MAX Booyah Pass Ring Moonlit Venture- Rewards

Booyah Pass Premium Plus

BP Ring Token x 1

BP Ring Token x 2

BP Ring Token x 3

BP Ring Token x 5

BP Ring Token x 10

Exchange Rewards

The BP Ring Tokens earned by you can be used for redeeming rewards in the event.

Booyah Pass Premium Plus x 200 BP Ring Tokens

Booyah Pass Premium x 90 BP Ring Tokens

BP EXP (5) x 100 BP Ring Tokens

Armor Crate x 1 BP Ring Token

Supply Crate x 1 BP Ring Token

Leg Pockets x 1 BP Ring Token

Bounty Token x 1 BP Ring Token

Pocket Market x 1 BP Ring Token

Bonfire x 1 BP Ring Token

Airdrop Aid x 1 BP Ring Token

Secret Clue x 1 BP Ring Token

Booyah Pass Moonlit Venture for April 2025 comes with many exclusive rewards at various levels.

Level Rewards Level 1 M14- Firefly Chaser Level 10 Skyboard- Firefly Chaser Level 20 Moonlit Venture Banner Level 30 Lootbox- Firefly Tent Level 40 Grenade- Firefly Glow Level 50 M14- Firefly Chaser Level 60 Dagger Firefly Sting Level 70 Firefly Shoes Level 90 Gloo Wall Firefly Chaser Level 100 Firefly Catcher Bundle

Free Fire MAX April 2025 Booyah Pass will cost you 499 diamonds, but with the event you can unlock Booyah Pass Premium with 9 Free Fire MAX diamonds. The rewards available with the Booyah Pass are exclusive and you now have the opportunity to get the Booyah Pass Premium Plus by spending minimum Free Fire MAX diamonds.

