Free Fire MAX M1887 Ring Event-Rule the Battlefied with Premium M1887 Gun Skins

Free Fire MAX events are an excellent opportunity to grab some exclusive rewards that help you in ruling the battlefield in your style. One of the most recent events in Free Fire MAX is the M1887 Ring event, which is a Luck Royale Premium event. The event brings premium M1887 gun skins like the M1887- Sandstorm Shimmer and M1887- Eagle Gaze to the gaming platform.
Free Fire MAX M1887 Ring Event- Launch Date
The event was launched on the 27th of March, 2025 and will be available on the server for the next 15 days. It is a Luck Royale event and the players would be required to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to take part in the event.
How to Access the Free Fire MAX M1887 Ring Event?
- Open Free Fire MAX on your device.
- Now, go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.
- Here, go to the M1887 Ring Event.
- Now, you can make spins by using your Free Fire MAX diamonds. 1 spin will cost you 20 Free Fire MAX diamonds and 11 spins will cost you 200 Free Fire MAX diamonds.
Free Fire MAX M1887 Ring Event- Premium Rewards
- M1887- Sandstorm Shimmer
- M1887- Eagle Gaze
- Gun Token x 1
- Gun Tokens x 2
- Gun Tokens x 3
- Gun Tokens x 5
- Gun Tokens x 10
Free Fire MAX M1887 Ring Event- Exchange Rewards
If you don’t get the gun skin you desire by spinning in the event, you can use the Gun Tokens earned by you in exchange for other rewards in the event. Here are the rewards you can get as an exchange for your owned Gun Tokens.
- M1887- Golden Glare x 225 Gun Tokens
- M1887- Solaris Burst x 200 Gun Tokens
- M1887- Bunny’s Order x 100 Gun Tokens
- M1887- Glistening Nightstar x 100 Gun Tokens
- Premium Ring Voucher x 50 Gun Tokens
- Name Change Card x 40 Gun Tokens
- Room Card (1 Match) x 15 Gun Tokens
- Cube Fragment x 5 Gun Tokens
- Hanut’s Outrage (M14 + AWM) Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Gun Tokens
- Poppin’ (Groza + M24) Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Gun Tokens
- Fundamentality (Bizon + G36) Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Gun Tokens
- Ink Lock (MAG-7 + Kar98k) Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens
- Armor Crate x 1 Gun Token
- Supply Crate x 1 Gun Token
- Leg Pockets x 1 Gun Token
- Pocket Market x 1 Gun Token
- Bonfire x 1 Gun Token
- Airdrop Aid x 1 Gun Token
- Secret Clue x 1 Gun Token
- Bounty Token x 1 Gun Token
Weapon Attributes
Attributes
M1887- Sandstorm Shimmer
- Damage ++
- Reload Speed +
- Range –
M1887- Eagle Gaze
- Reload Speed ++
- Rate of Fire +
- Movement Speed –
M1887- Golden Glare
- Rate of Fire ++
- Range +
- Reload Speed-
M1887- Solaris Burst
- Accuracy ++
- Rate of Fire +
- Movement Speed -
M1887- Bunny’s Order
- Movement Speed +
- Range +
- Accuracy –
M1887- Glistening Nightstar
- Accuracy +
- Range +
- Movement Speed –
Free Fire MAX M1887 Ring Event will stay on the server for a limited time. You can try your luck in the event and grab some exclusive M1887 Gun Skins that will help you to level up your game.
