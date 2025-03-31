Play IPL 2025 with My11Circle App-Download, Point System and Match Prediction

IPL 2025 kicked off on 22nd March 2025 and will continue for the next two months. IPL 2025 will have 74 matches which will be played across 13 stadiums in the country, with Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer being bought for huge amounts of money. The major teams participating in the IPL 2025 tournament are Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai, Punjab, and Rajasthan. Cricket fans can now become a part of IPL 2025 with the help of My11Circle app download and play the fantasy matches on their mobile phones. You just need to download the My11Circle app and register yourself. Once you are registered, you would be able to play the matches just like the other big cricket players in IPL 2025.

How to Download My11Circle App?

My11Circle App can be downloaded from various sources on the web. Here are the different sources through which you can download the app:

Google Play Store and iOS App Store

You can search for My11Circlee App on the Google Play Store and the iOS App Store and download the app on your mobile phone.

Official Website

You can download the app from the official website.

Give a Missed Call

You also have the option to give a missed call on the phone number 8010400200. You will receive a download link through text message.

How to Play Fantasy IPL 2025 on MY11Circle?

Select a match from the 74 IPL 2025 matches that will be played this year.

Now, you need to create your team with the help of skills and knowledge you have about the game. You will be initially given a credit of 100 points to create your own team for the fantasy match. Make sure that you pick the right players as your captain and vice-captain as your captain earns you 2x points while the vice-captain earns you 1.5x points.

Once you have zeroed in on all the 11 names you want to assemble, it’s time to join a contest to take yourself a step closer to win great rewards.

How Does the Point System Work in My11Circle App?

Here are the actions that will earn you points you need to win contests you are a part of:

Runs-1 Point

30 runs Bonus- 4 Points

Half Century Bonus- 8 Points

Century Bonus- 16 Points

Wicket (except run-out)- 5 Points

Maiden Over Bonus- 12 Points

4-Wicket Haul Bonus- 8 Points

5-Wicket Haul Bonus- 12 Points

Catch- 8 Points

Stumping- 12 Points

Run-Out (Direct Hit)- 12 Points

150 to 169.99 Strike Rate- + 4 Points

170+ Strike Rate- + 6 Points

Less than 5 Economy Rate- + 6

How to Make Match Predictions in IPL 2025 Fantasy Match?

Various players make their team with My11Circle App Download, but only a few reach the top. The reason behind their success is the correct strategy used by these players, and this involves team selection, understanding the pitch, analyzing the performance of the players, and selection percentage.

How to Make a Winning Team in IPL 2025 Fantasy Match?

Match Analysis

Check the pitch whether it is batting friendly or bowling friendly.

Check the format of the match- T20, ODI or Test Match.

Check the weather conditions.

Choose a Smart Captain and Vice-Captain

Choose a Captain who can do Bowling + Batting.

Select a High-risk player as your Vice Captain.

Check the Effect of 16-20 Over

Analyze and understand who is going to bat or bowl in the last overs of the innings.

Mistakes You Must Avoid While Creating Your Team in My11Circle

Do not make a team which is exactly similar to the other players. Choose 1 or 2 unique players who might help you in winning the Grand League.

Do not settle for only big names. Sometimes low selection players change the overall game by scoring big in the next match.

Do not make a team without any proper research.

Best Practices to Follow to Get Rank No. 1 in IPL 2025 Fantasy 2025 Match

Make at least 5 to 7 teams.

Always keep 1 or 2 unique players in each team.

Update your team after the toss.

Check the selection percentage of every player.

Choose your Captain and Vice-Captain wisely.

Keep a strong Indian core. Anyways you can keep only 4 foreign players in the teams’ playing 11.

Pick foreign players wisely.

Players have won up to Rs.500 crores in Fantasy matches with My11Circle App download. You need to use the right strategy to create a team that helps you win the fantasy match contest.

