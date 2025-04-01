LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction-Pitch and Players Stats for IPL Fantasy Dream11 Team Today

Today on April 1st, 2025, Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow will host the 13th game of the IPL 2025. This game will take place between the teams, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). This match can also be called as a clash between the expensive and the most expensive players in the history of IPL.

Rishabh Pant has been under the critics’ radar for a long time, but now for the first time he would be facing his former DC coach, Ricky Ponting, who will be playing with PBKS this time.

Team Statistics

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Rishabh Pant and his team would be playing their first match at home after registering their first win of the IPL 2025 season against Sunrisers Hyderabad with a commanding five-wicket victory. Nicholas Pooran (70 off 26) and Mitchell Marsh (50 off 29) dovetailed brilliantly, ensuring LSG dominated the chase after a strong start.

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

On the other hand, Punjab Kings (PBKS) started their IPL 2025 journey with a 11-run victory over Gujarat Titans in Match 5. Skipper Shreyas Iyer's knock of unbeaten 97 and the fiery knock of star batter Shashank Singh allowed them to post 243 runs in the first innings.

Weather

The match today will take place in Ekana Stadium, Lucknow and the weather reports reveal clear skies with 7% humidity levels. No chances of rain.

Pitch

The pitch is mostly in favor of the bowlers, and highly unfavourable for batters. Ekana Stadium in Lucknow uses two types of surfaces, black soil and red soil surfaces. Black soil surface grips the ball which makes the ball reach slowly to the batters. This poses difficulty in scoring runs. Red Soil Surface is good for spinners and pacers, but it is still easy to score runs on the red soil surface.

Players who are in Form

Since 2024, Shreyas Iyer has hit 793 runs at 50, generating 550 bonus points just by hitting fours and sixes.

Nicholas Pooran has smashed the most sixes (75) in IPL since 2023.

In the last 10 matches, Josh Inglis averages over 60 fantasy points, thanks to one century, five 25-run bonuses & 6 catches.

Arshdeep Singh has not gone wicketless for 8 games in IPL, overall bagging 12 wickets.

In addition to hitting 1 hundred and 1 fifty, Priyansh Arya generated bonus points for 25 runs five times.

Venue Stats

Marcus Stoinis (299 runs, 3 wickets, and 3 catches) averages 70 points in his last 10 matches in Lucknow.

Meanwhile, Ravi Bishnoi is the highest wicket-taker (15) here.

Opposition Stats

Against Punjab, Shardul Thakur has bagged as many as 19 wickets in 12 innings.

Probable Playing XI- LSG

Rishabh Pant (C), DA Miller, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, A Badoni, AK Markram, MR Marsh, Ravi Bishnoi, P Yadav, Avesh Khan, Shardul Thakur

Probable Playing XI- PBKS

M Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, P Simran Singh (wk), S Iyer (C), Suryansh Shedge, GJ Maxwell, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shashank Singh, MP Stoinis, Yuzvendra Chahal

Dream11 LSG vs PBKS- Top Picks for Today

Captains

Nicholas Pooran- LSG/WK

Shreyas Iyer- PBKS/BAT

Shardul Thakur- LSG/BOWL

Players to Avoid in Your Fantasy Team

Himmat Singh- LSG/BAT

Digvesh Singh- LSG/BOWL

Players for Your LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Team

Rishabh Pant (WK)

Nicholas Pooran (WK)

David Miller (Batter)

Aiden Markam (Batter)

Abdul Samad (Batter)

Shreyas Iyer (Batter)

Mitchell Marsh (All Rounder)

Priyansh Arya (All Rounder)

Shashank Singh (All Rounder)

Arshdeep Singh (Bowler)

Shardul Thakur (Bowler)

Disclaimer- The Fantasy teams given here are based on analysis of past performances of the players along with the pitch analysis. While creating your Dream11 team use your own knowledge and skills for the sport.

