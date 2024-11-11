Free Fire MAX BR Ranked Season 42 and Booyah Day 2024-Unlock Rewards

Free Fire MAX BR Ranked Season has been launched for the server and the new season brings with it some exclusive rewards for the players. However, the rewards can only be obtained after reaching a certain level in the game. The rewards obtained in the BR Ranked season showcase a player’s ability to play the game with excellence, and this eventually provides them with respect in the Free Fire MAX community. The ranks have been reset for the BR Ranked Season 42 and along with this a special BR Event, Booyah Day 2024 will run from 8th November 2024 to 29th November 2024. All the players can play BR and CS Matches to accumulate Booyah Points and Unlock Prizes in Booyah Day 2024.

Free Fire MAX BR Ranked Season 42- Release Date

Free Fire MAX BR Ranked Season 42 was launched on 1st November, 2:30 PM IST. The new BR Ranked Season 42 will stay on the server for the next two months and the players can play different BR matches and challenge their rivals as well as their own skills to win all the exclusive rewards in the new season.

Free Fire MAX BR Ranked Season 42 Rank Resets

The ranks have been reset in the new BR Ranked Season and the players who were in Bronze III have been dropped to Bronze I. Here is the rank reset chart for the new BR Ranked Season 42:

Bronze (I-III) -> Bronze I

Silver (I-III) -> Bronze II

Gold (I-IV) -> Silver I

Platinum (I-IV) -> Silver II

Diamond (I-IV) -> Gold I

Veer -> Golden II

Free Fire MAX BR Ranked Season 42- Rewards

The rewards can only be obtained after the players reach a certain level in the game. Here are a few of the rewards you can earn on unlocking certain levels in the game:

BR ranked Season 42 Exclusive Heroic (Male Bundle)- Dahan

M1014- S42 Exclusive: Dahan

BAIT- S42 Exclusive Dahan

Loot Box- S42 Exclusive: Combustion

Free Fire MAX Booyah Day 2024- Play BR and CS to Unlock Events and Rewards

New BR Gameplay Features

Earn Booyah Points by performing different in-match actions.

Accumulate Booyah Points to Unlock special events in BR.

Become the Point leader with the most Booyah Points in the match.

New CS Gameplay Features

Earn Booyah Points by performing different in-match actions.

Accumulate Booyah Points to Unlock special events in CS.

Accumulate personal Booyah Points to refresh the CS Store for powerful items.

Capture the Booyah Airdrop for extra Booyah Points.

Booyah Day 2024 will run from 8th November 2024 to 29th November 2024, and during this time period the players can play BR and CS matches to accumulate points and win rewards. Here are the different actions you need to perform to earn points while playing BR and CS matches in Booyah Day 2024.

Title Action to Earn Points Elimination Obtain Points by eliminating enemies Scouts Obtain Points by locating enemy positions using skills or items Loot Obtain Points by capturing airdrops, coin machines, or arsenals Movement Obtain Points by keeping moving in the match Help-Up Obtain points by helping up or reviving teammates.

Your ‘My Booyah Points’ and Rewards for Earning these Points

My Booyah Points Rewards 15000 Booyah Day 2024 Lobby Music 35000 Event- Exclusive Voice Pack 175000 Grenade Booyah Bling 555000 Booyah Hair 880000 Gloo Wall- Booyah Champ

You can also win a repeatable reward for every 300000 Booyah Points earned by you. The repeatable rewards that can be earned are:

Freedom Sprinstar Bundle

Parang- Blade of Glory

FAMAS- Dragon Skin

Bat- Selfie Stick

Gold Royale Voucher

Special BR Event- Point Skyblasters

Point Skyblasters is a new event in Booyah Day 2024 and will run from November 9, 2024 to December 4, 2024. The players need to Earn 2000 Booyah Points to unlock the Booyah weapon box for powerful weapons and Earn 3000 Booyah points to unlock the Point Skyblasters event. Be the one with the top Booyah Points to get a Point Statue in the final safe zone. Also, the player with the most Booyah points will become the point leader and receive special abilities.

The new BR Ranked season 42 is packed with powerful events and you can unlock these events by playing BR and CS matches. Every match will a

