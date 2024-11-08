Free Fire MAX Booyah Ring Event 2024-Win Thompson Cyber Claws Gun

Free Fire MAX events are just extraordinary when it comes to innovative themes and rewards. Most of the events fall under the Luck Royale section, where you need to spend Free Fire MAX Diamonds in order to make spins in the respective events. These events are purely luck-based, but they are surely not to be missed events in Free Fire MAX. Recently, Free Fire MAX has launched a new Luck Royale event Booyah Ring for the server, and the event will be available for the next 14 days. The event brings some exclusive rewards like the Thompson- Cyber Claws gun skin and the Booyah Captain Bundle to the platform. So, get ready for winning the match with the First Boom and Double Takedown with the new Thompson- Cyber Claws gun skin.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Booyah Ring Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Now go to the Booyah Ring Event.

Here, you will need 1 Ring Voucher to make one spin or 2 Ring Vouchers + 160 Free Fire MAX diamonds to make 11 spins.

Once your Ring Vouchers are over, you can continue taking part in the event, by using 20 Free Fire MAX diamonds for 1 spin and 200 Free Fire MAX diamonds for 11 spins.

Free Fire MAX Booyah Ring Event- Rewards

Thompson- Cyber Claws Gun Skin (Gun-Switch animation and elimination notification)

Parang- Booyah Bling Gun Skin

Booyah Captain Bundle

Booyah Leader Bundle

Universal Ring Token

Universal Ring Token x 2

Universal Ring Token x 3

Universal Ring Token x 5

Universal Ring Token x 10

Free Fire MAX Booyah Ring Event- Exchange Rewards

The Universal Ring Tokens earned through spinning in the Booyah Ring Event can be exchanged for exclusive rewards in the event. Here are the rewards and the respective number of Universal Ring Tokens required to win these exclusive rewards:

Thompson- Cyber Claws x 225 Universal Ring Tokens

Booyah Captain Bundle x 200 Universal Ring Tokens

Booyah Leader Bundle x 200 Universal Ring Tokens

Parang- Booyah Bling x 50 Universal Ring Tokens

Name Change Card x 40 Universal Ring Tokens

Room Card x 15 Universal Ring Tokens

Cube Fragment x 5 Universal Ring Tokens

Flaming Skull Weapon Loot crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

Goldrim Tribute (Thompson + Kord) Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

Lunar New Year Weapon Box x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

Captain Bubbles Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

Armor Crate x 1 Universal Ring Token

Supply Crate x 1 Universal Ring Token

Leg Pockets x 1 Universal Ring Token

Bounty Token x 1 Universal Ring Token

Pocket Market x 1 Universal Ring Token

Bonfire x 1 Universal Ring Token

Airdrop Aid x 1 Universal Ring Token

Secret Clue x 1 Universal Ring Token

Weapon Attributes

Thompson- Cyber Claws

Attributes

Damage ++

Range +

Reload Speed –

Flaming Skull Weapon Loot Crate (M4A1- Flaming Skull, SKS- Flaming Skull)

Attributes

Damage- ++

Magazine +

Accuracy –

Goldrim Tribute (Thompson + Kord) Weapon Loot Crate (Thompson Goldrim Tribute, Kord Goldrim Tribute)

Attributes

Accuracy ++

Rate of Fire +

Reload Speed –

Lunar New Year Weapon Box (SCAR- Aurous Dragon, XMB- Aurous Dragon)

Attributes

Range ++

Damage +

Magazine –

Captain Bubbles Weapon Loot Crate (M60- Captain Bubbles, M249- Clownfish)

Attributes

Range ++

Damage +

Reload Speed –

Free Fire MAX Booyah Ring event brings exclusive gun skins to the platform. Players can take part in the event and win all the rewards they want from the event.

