Free Fire MAX Wall Royale Event November 2024-Win Free Gloo Walls

Free Fire MAX events always help in making the gameplay immersive and interesting for the players. Diwali celebrations in Free Fire MAX were a real hit with events like Diwali Lucky Draw and Light vs Dark, and to keep the enthusiasm going some new Luck Royale events have been launched for the server. Recently, Free Fire MAX has launched a new Wall Royale event for the month of November 2024, and the event comes with amazing rewards like the Gloo Wall- Booyah Bling and Gloo Wall- Booyah Day that will help in enhancing your gameplay experience. The event will be available for the next 14 days on the server and the players can take part in this Luck Royale event to win the prizes they want. So, let’s get into the details of how you can grab all the awesome rewards in the Free Fire MAX Gloo Wall Event for the month of November 2024.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Wall Royale Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Now, go to the Wall Royale Event.

Here you can make spins using your Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to win rewards in the event. One spin will cost you 9 diamonds and 11 spins will cost you 90 diamonds.

No repeated Grand Prize will be offered in the event.

Free Fire Max Wall Royale Event November 2024- Grand Prize

Gloo Wall- Booyah Bling

Gloo Wall- Booyah Day

Gloo Wall- Floral Flair

Gloo Wall- Dragon Seal

Free Fire MAX Wall Royale Event November 2024- Other Prizes

Shirt (Green)

Shirt (White)

Long Pants (Beige)

Long Pants (Red)

Meow- Net

Frowny Face

Sports Shoes (Gold)

Sports Shoes (Violet)

Free Fire MAX Wall Royale Event gives you an excellent opportunity to earn Free Gloo Walls to enhance your gameplay experience. It is a pure luck-based event and the players need to use their Free Fire MAX Diamonds in order to win rewards in the event.

