GTA 6 Fans Believe that You Don’t Need PS5 Pro for Superb Performance

GTA 6 and PS5 Pro have been in a big tussle for quite a long time now. There were some rumors about the GTA 6 PS5 Pro bundle that would be launched as a marketing gimmick for targeting a unique target audience for the upcoming game from the popular GTA Series. Sony PlayStation 5 Pro has been launched worldwide today, with India being an exception, as according to Business Today, “Sony’s PS5 Pro may skip India as the next-gen console requires Wi-Fi 7 compatibility, which the country has yet to approve.” Sony gave an official statement “PS5 Pro will not be available in some countries (which presently includes India) where the 6GHz wireless band used in IEEE 802.11be (Wi-Fi 7) has not yet been allowed.” So, now let’s see whether PS5 Pro is extremely important to have for playing GTA 6 with a superb performance.

Advertisment

PS5 Pro Specs- What Makes it a Good Console for Playing GTA 6?

PS5 Pro is an upgraded version of the original PS5 console and is being marketed as one of the most innovative console hardware to date. The new console comes with key performance features such as an upgraded GPU, advanced Ray Tracing, and PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution. The console will be powered AMD Ryzen Zen 2 8-core/16-thread processor with an RDNA-based graphics engine producing 16.7TF of GPU compute performance compared to the base PS5’s 10.23TF. The main features of the PS5 Pro console that are actually catchy are PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR), Optimized console performance, Advanced Ray Tracing, and around 50+ PS5 Pro Enhanced games which includes popular games like God of war Ragnarok and Hogwarts Legacy. So, with PS5 Pro, compatible games can be played at 60fps, or up to 120fps, with Ray Tracing and AI-enhanced 4K resolution using PSSR. So, definitely it’s a unique and innovative product, but that doesn’t make it the only console on which GTA 6 can be played at high performance levels.

Why PS5 Pro is not the only Console to Play GTA 6 Smoothly?

Advertisment

A user on subreddit says “People need to stop stressing and feeling like they need the PS5 Pro for GTA 6”, and he could be right in saying this. PS5 Pro is priced at $700 in the US market and you would be able to get your hands on it in other parts of the world at $1000. Is it worth the money, even if its is bundled with GTA 6? This question actually needs some thought, as people don’t want to spend so much extra money on a console even if it promises to run GTA 6 at 60 FPS. Since the time PS5 Pro was announced, most of the consumers were hoping that some kind of official information would come from Rockstar that would prove that PS5 Pro would run GTA 6 at 60 FPS, but till now Rockstar Games has not announced any PS5 Pro GTA 6 Bundle or any information on the performance of the game on PS5 Pro. One of the GTA 6 fans on subreddit says “The chaos if GTA 6 was exclusive to mid gen refresh versions of consoles only and not the base models would be pretty spectacular. Obviously, it's not going to happen but the drama would be a sight to behold.” So, the fans are hoping that GTA 6 would play perfectly on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

PS5 Pro comes with some improved features like 45% increased game rendering, Powerful Ray Tracing and PSSR support, but nowhere Sony has mentioned about the exact frame rates and resolution at which the AAA titles like GTA 6 would be running on the new age console.

On the other hand, there have always been doubts over GTA 6 running at 60 FPS on PS5 Pro console, and the experts believe that the performance of the game would not be optimized while running on PS5 Pro. They believe that the CPU of the console would be a major issue, as it is not much of an improvement over PS5. Along with this the fancy features like Ray Tracing which are currently being promoted for the PS5 Pro console are good for the players who prefer graphics over performance. Richard Leadbetter, the technology editor at Digital Foundry says “Grand Theft Auto games have always run complex simulations that push the CPU hard, which is why every GTA game has initially launched on their target platforms at 30fps (or lower!)”. According to him, GTA 6 performance will not be 4K/60 fps on the new console, but it would certainly offer a smoother and stable performance owing to its upgraded features. So, let's keep our options open, as PS5 Pro is defintely not the only option to play GTA 6 with a smooth performance.

Advertisment

Also Read:

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Hype is High, and these Fan Theories Add Fuel to Fire

Free Fire MAX Wall Royale Event November 2024-Win Free Gloo Walls

Advertisment

GTA Online Weekly Update for Nov 7 to 13, 2024 and Upcoming DLC Update

PPSSPP New Version Update-Play PSP Games with High In-Game Performance

Advertisment

Advertisment