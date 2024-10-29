Free Fire MAX Diwali Giveaway and Feathered Aura Event-Win Magic Cube

Free Fire MAX Diwali Events 2024 are already taking the gameplay experience for the players to all new heights. Diwali Events like Light vs Dark, Diwali Lucky Draw and Diwali Squad Cup are already running on the server, and what makes the whole game more exciting is the launch of theme-based Luck Royale events with these Diwali Events. Right now, we have the events Diwali Giveaway and Luck Royale Faded Wheel- Feathered Aura Event running on the server, and the two events come with exclusive rewards like a free Magic Cube and an Arrival animation- Skydive Winged Aura. So, let’s get into the details of the two ongoing events on the server.

Free Fire MAX Diwali Giveaway Event 2024

Free Fire MAX Diwali Giveaway is a part of the Diwali Lucky Draw Event and the event will run on the server from the 27th of October 2024 to 30th of October 2024. The players can earn Tokens for each game played (BR, CS, and Lone Wolf), and these tokens can be exchanged for either Free Fire MAX Gold or Lucky Draw Coupons. These Lucky Draw coupons can be used to win a free Magic Cube in the event. Magic Cube is a popular item in Free fire MAX, as it can be redeemed for an exclusive Free Fire MAX bundle. Free Fire MAX Giveaway Event has already gained huge popularity, as till now 90.212 crore Lucky Draw Tickets have already been submitted in the event.

How to Participate in the Free Fire MAX Diwali Giveaway Event 2024?

The luck draw will run from 27th October 2024 to 30 th October 2024 on the server.

October 2024 on the server. Tokens can be exchanged for Lucky Draw chances to obtain exclusive premium items.

Alternative, you may also exchange tokens for Gold.

Every day, there will be 1000 winners selected, Winners will be displayed under the Winners section the next day.

Winners will receive the item in their in-game mail directly.

Free Fire MAX Diwali Giveaway Event- Missions

Daily Login- Claim 5 Tokens

Earn Token for each game played (BR, CS, Lone Wolf)

Free Fire MAX Diwali Giveaway Event- Rewards

Free Magic Cube- Exchange for lucky draw tickets to receive the prize (1 token= I ticket)

Exchange for Free Fire MAX Gold (1 token= 100 Gold)

Free Fire MAX Luck Royale Feathered Aura Event- Win Arrival Animation Skydive- Winged Aura

A new Luck Royale Event, Free Fire MAX Feathered Aura Event has been launched for the server. The Event was launched on 28th October 2024 and will be available on the server for the next 8 days. It is a Luck Royale Faded Wheel Event and the players need to use their Free Fire MAX Diamonds in order to make spins in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Feathered Aura Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu of your screen.

Now, go to the Feathered Aura Event.

Here you first need to select two prizes on the screen. These two prizes are the ones that you don’t want from the event.

After you have made your selection, you can click on ‘Confirm’.

Now, you can make spins using Free Fire MAX diamonds to win rewards in the event. You will need 5 diamonds to make your first spin.

Diamonds required will increase with each draw and right now with Diwali discount (-44%) you will be using less diamonds to make respective spins. Also, Free Fire MAX is offering 50% off on first two spins.

Prizes already obtained will not be repeated in the event.

Free Fire MAX Feathered Aura Event- Rewards

Skydive- Winged Aura (Arrival Animation)

Skull Hunter Water Weapon Loot Crate (AK47- Skull Hunter, SPAS12- Skull Hunter Gun Skins)

Cube Fragment x 2

Loot Box- Frozen Fox

Pet Food x 3

Feather Bomb

Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate (Groza- Great Plunder, Kar98k- Great Plunder)

Armor Crate

Motorbike- Aura of Chaos

Weapon Attributes

Skull Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

Attributes

Damage ++

Reload Speed +

Range –

Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate

Attributes

Accuracy ++

Damage +

Reload Speed–

Free Fire MAX Diwali celebrations are going on in full swing and the players can take part in all the events to earn exclusive rewards. Free Fire MAX events always make the gameplay interesting and immersive for the players.

