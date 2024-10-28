Free Fire MAX Mystical Ring Event 2024-Win Mystic Aura and P90 Phantom

Free Fire MAX events are always a delight for the players, as they add an element of surprise and excitement to the gameplay. Free Fire MAX Diwali event 2024 has gained full momentum and along with the Diwali Event, the players can enjoy some of the theme-based Luck Royale events also on the platform. The most recent event on Free Fire MAX is the Mystical Ring Event for the server, and the rewards for the event include the Mystic Aura Bundle and The Sunscorch Priest Bundle. The event was launched on 27th of October 2024 and will be available on the server for the next 12 days.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Luck Royale Mystical Ring Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Now, click on Free Fire MAX Mystical Ring Event.

Now, make spins using your Free Fire MAX Diamonds. You will need 10 diamonds for 1 spin and 100 diamonds for 11 spins.

Diwali celebrations are on and Free Fire MAX is offering discounts on the number of diamonds that are to be used for making respective number of spins in the events on the platform.

Free Fire MAX Mystical Ring Event- Rewards

Mystic Aura Bundle

The Sunscorch Priest Bundle

Aura Token x 1

Aura Token x 2

Aura Token x 3

Aura Token x 5

Aura Token x 10

Free Fire MAX Mystical Ring Event 2024 Exchange Rewards

The Aura Tokens earned in the event can be exchanged by the players for some exclusive rewards in the event. Here are the number of Aura Tokens required to get respective rewards in exchange.

Tainted Aura Bundle x 200 Aura Tokens

The Sunscorch Priestess Bundle x 200 Aura Tokens

The Arcticfire Priest Bundle x 175 Aura Tokens

The Arcticfire Priestess Bundle x 175 Aura Tokens

The Starlight Priest Bundle x 175 Aura Tokens

The Starlight Priestess Bundle x 150 Aura Tokens

Grim Aura Facepaint x 80 Aura Tokens

AC80- Aura of Chaos x 225 Aura Tokens

M1873- Aura of Chaos x 175 Aura Tokens

PLASMA- Aura of Chaos x 50 Aura Tokens

Name Change Card- 40 Aura Tokens

Room Card (1 Match)- 15 Aura Tokens

Cube Fragment- 5 Aura Tokens

Phantom Weapon Loot Crate- 4 Aura Tokens

M4A1 Pink Laminate Weapon Loot Crate – 4 Aura Tokens

Skull Hunter Weapon Loot Crate- 4 Aura Tokens

Armor Crate- 1 Aura Token

Supply Crate- 1 Aura Token

Leg Pockets- 1 Aura Token

Pocket Market- 1 Aura Token

Bonfire- 1 Aura Token

Airdrop Aid- 1 Aura Token

Secret Clue- 1 Aura Token

Bounty Tokens- 1 Aura Token

Weapon Attributes

AC80- Aura of Chaos

Attributes

Armor Penetration ++

Damage +

Movement Speed –

M1873- Aura of Chaos

Attributes

Reload Speed ++

Movement Speed +

Accuracy –

PLASMA- Aura of Chaos

Range +

Damage +

Movement Speed –

Phantom Weapon Loot Crate (P90- Phantom Gun Skin)

Attributes

Damage ++

Reload Speed +

Magazine –

M4A1 Pink Laminate Weapon Loot Crate (M4A1- Pink Lamina Gun Skin)

Attributes

Accuracy ++

Damage +

Reload Speed –

Skull Hunter Weapon Loot Crate (AK47- Skull Hunter, SPAS12- Skull Hunter Gun Skins)

Attributes

Damage ++

Reload Speed +

Range –

Free Fire MAX Mystical Ring Event comes with some exclusive bundles and gun skins. The event will stay on the server for a limited time, so the players can take part in the event and earn all the rewards they want.

